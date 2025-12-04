Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Conference USA Championship
A repeat champion could be named at the end of this year’s Conference USA title game. Kennesaw State will visit Jacksonville State as a 1.5-point road favorite. The Gamecocks have a chance to win it all for the second straight year and have already beaten the Owls by nine this season.
Jacksonville State has the nation’s leading rusher in Cam Cook and only Utah and Navy have tallied more yards on the ground than the Gamecocks this season. They’ve generated more than 5,000 yards on offense and few teams can match that production. Kennesaw State does have one of the conference’s more dynamic passers in Amari Brown and its offense ranks third in total yards (4,938) in Conference USA.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Kennesaw State: -1.5 (-110)
- Jacksonville State: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Kennesaw State: -125
- Jacksonville State: +104
Total: 58.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at AmFirst Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Kennesaw State: 9-3
- Jacksonville State: 8-4
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Key Players to Watch
Kennesaw State
Amari Odom: Odom has tallied nine passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns with no picks in his last two games. He’s thrown 17 touchdown passes and rushed for seven touchdowns this season while leading Conference USA in yards per passing attempt (9.5). He’ll have a chance to redeem himself after throwing three picks the last time he faced the Gamecocks.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cam Cook: Cook has gone over 100 rushing yards 10 times in 12 games. He’s also rushed for at least one touchdown in nine straight contests. The Gamecocks’ star running back is averaging 5.7 yards per game and can assert his will against the Owls again after gashing them for 132 yards earlier this season.
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Prediction and Pick
Kennesaw State does have a slightly better record than Jacksonville State against the spread, but the Owls have already lost straight up as a 3.5-point road favorite. The Gamecocks have looked strong at home this whole season.
The Gamecocks are 4-1 against the spread at home and have won outright as home underdogs four times this season. Cook’s explosiveness out of the backfield gives them one of the most consistent offensive weapons in college football.
Jacksonville State hasn’t fallen short at home yet, so bettors should consider banking on them improving to 5-0 as home underdogs this year.
PICK: Jacksonville State moneyline (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
