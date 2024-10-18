Arizona Had 'Really Good Week of Practice' According to Their Head Coach
The Arizona Wildcats need a massive result in a major way this weekend.
After performing poorly their last two games that has them sitting with a 3-3 record, their season is at a tipping point with tough matchups ahead that could prevent them from becoming bowl eligible if they don't figure things out.
Welcoming in a much improved Colorado team will be no easy task, especially with their superstar Travis Hunter expected to play after getting banged up last Saturday.
Arizona needs to find a similar level of success they had against Utah when they went on the road and pulled off an upset against the 14th-ranked team in the country at the time.
To do that, the defense needs to shut down an explosive opposing unit, and their offense has to find some consistency that has been lacking for virtually the entire year.
However, following head coach Brent Brennan's statement where he challenged his team to respond to the adversity they are experiencing, it sounds like they may be in line to do just that based on the week of practice they just had.
"We've had a great week. It's been a really good week of practice. I was interested to see what kind of response we would get coming off a really frustrating day in Provo, but I think we have good leadership on this team and we really attacked the work. It was really, really good," he said per Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
That's a great sign.
With them now having two losses in Big 12 play and largely out of the equation to make the College Football Playoff, there was a chance some players might have packed it in on the season and not been as focused as they would have been if they were still in contention.
But the Wildcats know a season can turnaround quickly.
Last year through six games, they were also 3-3 after losing two straight games before they won their next seven contests that included an Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma.
Something similar could happen this campaign, especially because many of the same players from last season are on the roster.
It will need to start on Saturday, though, and after a good week of practice, Arizona is looking to make a statement once again.