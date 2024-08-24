Arizona Running Back Transfer Named Top 100 Newcomer
Arizona added and lost players in the transfer portal. In today's era of college football, that's expected for the foreseeable future. Player retention is important, but unfortunately, it's impossible to keep every player on the roster in this landscape.
They didn't lose many top players outside of running back Jonah Coleman, who transferred to Washington. He had 871 yards on the ground and 283 receiving yards in 2023. It was a tough loss, but they have returning and new players who should fill that void.
Their running back battle is an interesting one, arguably the biggest out of any position. Arizona has a talented running back room, which is an excellent problem to have. Some of their running backs also do different things, meaning they'll all need to step up at some point. Head coach Brent Brennan has said he expects players to share the football on the ground.
Entering the season, Quali Conley could get the bulk of snaps. Conley played for Brennan at San Jose State, so there's familiarity there.
However, Jacory Croskey-Merritt looks to be a real threat to win those snaps. Transferring to Arizona from New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt has had an impressive college career.
In 2023, he finished with 1,190 yards on 189 rushes with 17 touchdowns. He was named Second Team All-Mountain West and earned other postseason awards.
His play last year earned him recognition. The Athletic's College Football Staff ranked him the No. 90 transfer in the country.
"The 5-11, 208-pound Alabama native spent four years at Alabama State before having a breakout 2023 season at New Mexico with 1,190 rushing yards and 17 TDs to earn second-team All-Mountain West honors. He has been dynamic in Arizona’s camp according to a team staffer, showing real burst. He’ll have a major role in the backfield."
Arizona had an elite offense last season and that's expected to continue. In an offensive heavy Big 12, it'll be needed.
While Croskey-Merritt will face a new challenge due to the competition Arizona plays compared to New Mexico, he'll have the most talent around him that he's ever had. If he can produce at the same level he has in prior situations, Arizona will be in a great position.
He likely won't have similar numbers due to the talent in the running back room and sharing snaps, but Croskey-Merritt will be a big piece of this puzzle.
About a week from game day, Arizona fans will finally get to see their star transfer in game action.