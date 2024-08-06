Arizona's New Running Back Named to Coveted Doak Walker Watchlist
As the Arizona Wildcats try to get their offense on the same page under new offensive coordinator Dino Babers, there has been some documented struggles throughout practice during the installation period.
It doesn't help that some of their projected starting offensive lineman have missed some time in camp and their elite wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan continues to work his way back from his leg injury suffered in the spring.
Still, Noah Fifita will have to be comfortable in this new offense if Arizona is going to achieve the high-end success they're looking to accomplish.
The expectation is the Wildcats will still be proficient through the air with some of the exotic concepts Babers is bringing in despite losing three out of their four top performers from last year.
One area that could see a massive improvement this season is the running game.
Under head coach Brent Brennan, San Jose State averaged the 31st-most rushing yards in 2023 with 184.1 per contest. Bringing his running back Quali Conley with him as a transfer should help the Wildcats get a boost, but it's their other transfer who is getting national attention.
The 2024 Doak Walker Award Candidates were announced highlighting 88 players across the country who could be named the nation's most outstanding college running back, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt found himself on this list.
Transferring in from New Mexico, the redshirt senior had an incredible year for the Lobos by rushing for 1,190 yards (the seventh-most yards in a single-season in program history) and 17 touchdowns (the third-most in a single-season in program history). This earned him Second Team All-Mountain West honors.
Now, Croskey-Merritt is hoping that translates over to the Power 4 level.
How much he is utilized is unknown right now since it sounds like Arizona is looking to use multiple running backs throughout their games, but there's no doubt he will be leaned on heavily whenever he's on the field.
If he's able to produce, he could be in the running for winning this coveted award.
Per the release, "the PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient."
Those who make up the committee are past recipients of this award, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives.
The Doak Walker Award is named after SMU's three-time All-America running back.
This is the first time Croskey-Merritt has been named to the preseason watch list.