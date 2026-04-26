The 2026 NFL Draft: Every Wildcats Player Picked and Where They Landed

The 2026 NFL Draft has come and gone, and a few Arizona players came off the board during the three-day event and will continue their football careers by joining NFL franchises.

Only one player came off the board before Day 3, but somehow, all the Arizona players ended up staying on the West Coast, and a couple will even remain teammates while facing a familiar face in a divisional rivalry.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here are the Wildcats who were drafted and the teams they are joining.

S Treydan Stukes - Las Vegas Raiders

Round 2, 38th Overall

first look at Stukes in silver & black 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XfSRJLx9K6 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

Some, including Wildcats' defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, believed Stukes would sneak into the first round. But as Thursday night drew to a close, teams opted for different positions. The only defensive backs selected in the first round after the No. 6 overall pick were Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman (25th overall to Chicago) and San Diego State corner Chris Johnson (27th overall to Miami).

That left Stukes as one of the top remaining prospects entering Day 2, and he ended up being the second defensive back selected that night. After one of his best seasons and a career-high four interceptions, he's off to help the Raiders improve off the league's worst record.

S Genesis Smith - Los Angeles Chargers

Round 4, 131st Overall



Genesis Smith is headed to LA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KsJ7qqBoys — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

The second Arizona Wildcat selected in the 2026 NFL Draft is also off to the AFC West. Many had Genesis Smith as the top available player from the program and a potential Round 2 or Round 3 talent. However, he was the ninth safety selected overall and the second on Day 3.



Smith joins the Los Angeles Chargers after three impressive seasons in Tucson that included a Third-Team All-Big 12 selection in 2025.



S Dalton Johnson - Las Vegas Raiders

Round 5, 150th Overall



Johnson's draft range varied throughout the pre-draft process, yet he came off the board in the fifth round, joining Arizona classmate Stukes in Las Vegas. Some thought he could slip to the later rounds, but Johnson was selected 19 picks after Smith -- becoming the third Arizona defensive back drafted this year.

Johnson will be in a position to help the team as a depth piece following a First-Team All-Big 12 season in which he was also a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.

DB Michael Dansby - Seattle Seahawks

Round 7, 255th Overall



Michael Dansby is a Seattle Seahawk 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/lpfEsnwGqi — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

Make that four Arizona defensive backs drafted. After three safeties came off the board through the first five rounds, Seattle took a chance on Dansby, who was the final cornerback drafted in 2026, going just two picks before Mr. Irrelevant -- the final pick of the draft.

Dansby had previously played for Coach Brent Brennan at San Jose State and finished his lone season at Arizona with 15 tackles and two interceptions.