Arizona's Talented Defensive Lineman Out For Season With Leg Injury
While Arizona is still flying high coming off their huge upset victory against Utah this past Saturday, they have to turn their attention to a strong Texas Tech team who is aiming to make a statement of their own when they travel to Tucson.
That's the business of high-level FBS football, so the Wildcats can't take their foot off the gas or else they could halt all the momentum they built when it comes to their College Football Playoff viability and their chance at making the Big 12 title game.
One of the reasons why Arizona was able to beat Utah is because their bye week allowed them to get healthier across key position groups.
The Wildcats had to deal with multiple injuries during the preseason and throughout camp, limiting the amount of players who were facing live reps.
Defensive tackle Jarra Anderson was one of those players who was sidelined, dealing with a leg injury he suffered in training camp that will now keep him out for the remainder of the season.
In his Instagram post above, he shared he has decided to medically redshirt in 2024 because of the stress fracture in his shin instead of pushing himself to return, gaining another year of eligibility and ensuring he will be fully healthy for next season.
The Katy, TX native was ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2023 class out of high school, committing to Memphis where he appeared in 11 games as a freshman last year.
Anderson recorded 10 tackles, two of them for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
On April 16, he entered his name into the transfer portal before committing to Arizona and new head coach Brent Brennan five days later.
The talented interior defensive lineman was expected to contribute in his first season with the program, but suffered an unfortunate injury that will delay his Wildcats debut until 2025.