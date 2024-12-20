Arizona Star Transfer Linebacker Jacob Manu Commits to Washington

BREAKING: Arizona standout transfer LB Jacob Manu has Committed to Washington, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 225 LB totaled 206 Tackles, 7.5 Sacks, 6 PD, & 1 INT in his time with the Wildcats



2023 All-PAC-12 1st Team



1 year of eligibility remaining