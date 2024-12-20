Arizona Star Transfer Linebacker Jacob Manu Commits to Washington
Plenty of players from Arizona's roster entered their name into the transfer portal following the season, but one of the most notable was linebacker Jacob Manu.
The California native committed to the Wildcats as a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, courted by previous head coach Jedd Fisch.
Manu stayed with Arizona this year even after Fisch departed for the Washington.
He was on pace for another solid showing after earning AP First-Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023 before a leg injury ended his season.
But, after things finished up and the Wildcats had a tough showing, Manu put his name into the portal where it seemed like a divorce was bound to happen.
Sure enough, the star linebacker has reportedly committed to Washington, reuniting with Fisch to play out his final year of college football.
While this is certainly a tough pill to swallow for Arizona, the writing was also on the wall that this could happen.
When Manu initially entered his name into the portal, plenty of insiders and analysts immediately thought he would depart for Washington, something that has now turned into a reality.
The Wildcats will have a sizable hole to fill in that position group.
Manu wracked up 217 total tackles, 16.5 of them for a loss, while also recording 7.5 sacks, seven passes defended, an interception and fumble recovery during his three seasons in Tucson.
Thankfully, Arizona does have two players in place who can backfill his departing production.
Sophomore linebacker Taye Brown was the second-leading tackler on the team this past season, wracking up 68 total to go along with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while fellow sophomore Sterling Lane II recorded 26 tackles.
They'll have to step up and be ready to progress in their careers with Manu no longer being part of this defense.