Arizona Tight Ends Coach Explains How They Want to Utilize That Position
With Brent Brennan taking over for Jedd Fisch, there will be some changes to how Arizona operates on both sides of the ball.
This preseason practice period is not only a time for players to establish themselves on the depth chart, but it also gives fans an idea of what they can expect in Year 1 under the new head coach as he steps into the Power 4 level for the the first time.
Interestingly, Brennan did not bring his two coordinators with him from San Jose State.
Instead, he opted to hire recently fired Syracuse head coach Dino Babers to run his offense and promoted Duane Akina to defensive coordinator from his analyst role last season. Both men have held coaching positions with the Wildcats in the past and are now in their second stints with the program.
But on the offensive side, Brennan did bring his position coaches with him to serve under Babers, something that should provide a blend of what took place at San Jose State, and an updated offense that can compete in the Big 12.
One of those who came with him is tight ends coach Matt Adkins, whose position room has garnered an exciting camp battle to determining who the starter will be.
It's hard not to dream about one of these players turning into a real weapon, giving Arizona the chance to have an electric passing attack with Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan leading the charge.
However, tight ends coach Matt Adkins told Jason Scheer of 247Sports that catching passes isn't what they are focused on.
"Every single meeting we come in and watch run first. We barely do any pass in individual. The majority of it is run ... We're trying to build the muscle memory to where they don't have to ask themselves to do it, they naturally do it. We're progressing," he said.
Getting these guys to block and help in the run game is clearly the priority.
Adkins said the majority of those in the tight ends room come from receiver backgrounds, so it's imperative he teaches them to help out the offensive line to get their ground game going.
Based on some of the injuries that have occurred so far, that could prove to be important.
Still, there will eventually be chances for the tight ends to make plays in the passing game, but they are focusing on the basics of blocking at this point in time so that everyone who steps on the field is ready to contribute at this level.
"Putting yourself in the best position to be able to make a play on the defender is kind of the first phase of it and you can't get great at the next phases until you get great at the first phase. We're finally at a place where we're consistently great at the first phase and now we're talking about how to finish people," he said.
With a group of tight ends who can block and catch passes, that will give Arizona's offense an even higher ceiling heading into this season.