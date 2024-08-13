Arizona Wildcats Ready to Start Making Depth Chart Decisions Very Soon
Arizona continues to go through this preseason practice stretch trying to figure out which players are going to be named the starters, and who are going to be their primary backups.
With Brent Brennan taking over as head coach, that provided plenty of opportunity for players to impress the new staff and earn themselves roles on this team.
There has been plenty of reports that indicates the new regime is letting things play out on the field, taking into account what they are seeing in drills and during offensive and defensive installs as they get ready for Week 1.
The Wildcats have utilized a lot of players in different positions throughout the early portion of camp, something that Brennan said is by design.
"This early in camp, we're just trying to get a lot of people reps and (give) guys a chance to play. The deeper you get into camp, you start to make decisions on who gets to run out with the first team ... But over the course of those two weeks, you have a lot of film, a lot of reps and a lot of stuff to evaluate, and you start making some determinations," he said per Justin Spears of Tucscon.com.
So when might those determinations come so Arizona fans get a better understanding of who their starting units are going to be?
Well, it sounds like the first iteration could be coming very soon.
According to Spears, Week 3 of camp will be when things begin to get tightened up as Brennan said in the "next three days" he and the rest of his coaching staff will "start making determinations about how those reps with the twos are starting to change."
Since their first day of practice was on July 31, their third week will get underway on Wednesday.
Some time after that is when fans should expect to get some more solid information regarding who is expected to have a large role in the upcoming season, and those who should be contributors in some fashion.
But with the opener not taking place until August 31, there is still time for players to make an impression, even if they are seen as a reserve right now.
"Sometimes this guy moves up, then the next day, you move him down and somebody else up. You're just trying to create a little bit of pressure there, so those battles have the necessary intensity to try and elevate both people involved ... I don't really have a hardline for those decisions," Brennan added.