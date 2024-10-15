Arizona Wildcats Continue To Struggle, Falling Once Again In Power Rankings
The Arizona Wildcats with first-year head coach Brent Brennan continue to struggle with consistency after losing their second consecutive game that pushed them to 3-3 on the season.
Ball security has been an issue for the Wildcats this year, turning the ball over 12 times on offense while only forcing eight on defense.
While those four extra possessions the opponents have had are not the only issue, they have been part of the problem, especially with quarterback Noah Fifita throwing nine interceptions to only eight touchdowns in 231 attempts.
Two of their three wins this season have been close, and two of their three losses this year have not been close, so it has been hard to truly gauge where this Arizona team stands in regard to college football as a whole.
Chris Vannini of The Athletic has tried to put a number on it with his weekly college football power rankings, and that number has increased with two consecutive losses.
With the most recent defeat against the BYU Cougars, the Wildcats have fallen from 38th in last week's college football power rankings to 43rd in this week's.
Following a 1-2 start in conference play, the schedule does not get any easier for Arizona down the stretch.
Their next game does come at home, but it will see them hosting Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, who are ranked below the Wildcats in Vannini's college football power rankings by only by three spots.
The Buffaloes also have Travis Hunter, a two-way player who is all but guaranteed to be a first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and will be capable of providing game-changing performances on both sides of the ball if he's healthy enough to suit up on Saturday.
There are currently no ranked teams on the schedule for Arizona down the stretch, and only one of their six remaining opponents is ranked higher in this week's college football power rankings, the Arizona State Sun Devils.
It is still far from an easy path to bowl eligibility for the Wildcats, as some of the teams they have left to play could arguably be ranked ahead of them in the power rankings.
It will be an interesting stretch run for Arizona and first-year head coach Brent Brennan.
Needing only three more wins to become bowl eligible, it is a possibility.
Whether or not it will actually happen still remains to be seen.