40 Top NBA Draft Prospects to Watch During March Madness

March Madness is here and that means it’s time to once again enjoy unsung heroes of mid-majors, root for the Cinderella teams and enjoy thrilling buzzer beaters. But the NCAA men’s tournament also brings together the very best players that men’s college basketball has to offer.

Such a conglomeration of talent is an opportunity for NBA scouts to see how the top collegiate players respond to the biggest moments and the best competition. It’s also a time for fans of the NBA—particularly of tanking teams—to get a sense for which prospects their team might be zeroing in on.

So without further ado, here are the top 40 NBA draft prospects to watch in the men’s NCAA tournament.

NBA draft lottery picks

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Peterson has been plagued by consistent cramping issues as well as hamstring and ankle injuries, which cost him 11 games and chunks of minutes in games he played in. It has frustrated fans, scouts and seemingly even Kansas coach Bill Self.

But when Peterson is on the floor, it’s not hard to see the traits that give him the potential to be a perennial All-Star in the NBA. At 6' 5" with a 6' 10" wingspan, Peterson is a great athlete with a silky smooth jumper, particularly off the catch from three-point range.

Whether he’s knifing to the rim, running off a ball screen to catch-and-shoot from three, or facing up off the dribble for a midrange pull-up jumper, Peterson can score in bunches from all three levels.

There’s a sense that he could use a big performance in March Madness to offset any health concerns from his collegiate regular season. Peterson could do just that.

How to watch: First round vs. Cal Baptist, Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Dybantsa lived up to the hype he carried with him as a five-star freshman at BYU and wound up a first-team All-American while leading the nation in scoring at 25.3 points per game. The 6' 9" forward added 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He’s Peterson’s biggest competition to go No. 1 overall in June.

The 19-year-old has tons of upside he hasn’t reached yet, particularly if he becomes a better shooter. His ballhandling is good, but not great, and his defense leaves a lot to be desired. That said, he’s long been one of the best prospects in this draft class for a reason.

If he can go off in the tournament while Peterson falters, he might be able to sneak up on the Kansas star.

How to watch: First round vs. Texas, Thursday, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

Cameron Boozer, Duke

Simply put, Boozer has been the most dominant player in men’s college basketball. The Duke star is one of the best freshman players the program has ever had (in a long line of talented freshmen) and an offensive force. He can score from all three levels, is a walking double-double and has strong playmaking skills for a 6' 9" forward.

At 250 pounds, Boozer checks off every physical box, but doesn’t possess the athleticism of a Peterson or Dybantsa. However, Boozer has won at nearly every level of competitive basketball he’s played, something that will be hard for NBA decision-makers to ignore.

Boozer is set to be a multitime All-Star in the NBA just like his father, Carlos.

How to watch: First round vs. Siena, Thursday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Kingston Flemings, Houston

Flemings was a hyped prospect coming out of high school and lived up to every bit of it this season at Houston. A first-team All-Big 12 pick, the freshman showed a varied offensive game. At 6' 4" and 190 pounds, he’s solidly built and attacks the rim with confidence. Flemings is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game while hitting 39.2% from three-point range.



He isn’t just a scorer, as he gets high marks for his passing and playmaking for others. He’s quick and immediately puts pressure on defenders when the ball is in his hands. He’s likely to be the first point guard selected, but a deep run in the tournament could see him knocking on the door of being a top-three pick.

How to watch: First round vs. Idaho, Thursday, 10:10 p.m. ET, truTV

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler has flown up draft boards during an improbable freshman season in which he’s gone from a three-star prospect to first-team All-Big Ten pick and a second-team All-American. The 19-year-old has the size of a lead NBA guard at 6' 6" and a lean 180. He also scores like one. So far this season he’s averaging 17.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, while hitting 40.2% from three-point range.

He has savvy beyond his years and is a shotmaker who can punish defenses if they sag off of him. He dropped 46 points at Purdue in January in a star-making performance, and he’s poised to lead Illinois on a deep tournament run. If he does that, he could solidify himself as the second guard off the board in June.

How to watch: First round vs. Penn, Thursday, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. is poised to lead Arkansas on a deep March Madness run. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Acuff is the engine of the Arkansas offense, as he has an uncanny ability to create offense for both himself and his teammates. The Detroit native has the ability to get to the rack and finish through contact, connect on floaters and jumpers in the midrange and pull shots from beyond the arc off the catch or dribble.

There will certainly be question marks about his defense, but Acuff’s three-level scoring and elite playmaking give him the skills needed to run an NBA offense on Day 1.

A big NCAA tournament performance and deep Razorbacks run could vault him even higher up the draft board. After he averaged 30.3 points and 7.6 assists on 50% shooting to lead Arkansas to the SEC tournament title, that doesn’t seem to be too big of an ask.

How to watch: First round vs. Hawai’i, Thursday, 4:25 p.m. ET, TBS

Nate Ament, Tennessee

NBA scouts will be keeping an eye on Ament’s health, as he returned from a right leg injury in the SEC tournament.

Standing at 6' 10" with a 7' 1" wingspan, Ament has the physical traits that tantalize scouts and couples that with the ability to handle the ball like a man five inches shorter. Ament can take smaller defenders to the woodshed in the low post with a reliable turnaround jumper and has the first step and handles to put bigger defenders in the blender.

His shot, particularly from three-point range, can wax and wane, but there’s no doubt that Ament has the tools to succeed in an increasingly-positionless NBA.

How to watch: First round vs. Miami (Ohio) or SMU, Friday, 4:25 p.m. ET, TBS

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Burries has been flying up draft boards over the past few months and it’s not hard to understand why. The five-star freshman has turned it on down the stretch of the season and is now firmly in the lottery conversation. A thick, 6' 4" shotmaker, Burries has locked in, averaging 18.2 points over the last 15 games and scored first-team All-Big 12 honors. With Arizona looking like a title contender, he should have plenty of opportunities to show off.

How to watch: First round vs. Long Island, Friday, 1:35 p.m. ET, TNT

Thomas Haugh, Florida

Haugh has been the most reliable player for the defending champions this season. The 6' 9" junior wing has averaged 17.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game en route to being named first-team All-SEC. Haugh is lauded for his motor and the lack of holes in his game. He’s the definition of a “safe” draft pick, but could become even more interesting if he starts making shots from deep more consistently.



How to watch: First round vs. Prairie View A&M, Friday 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

Potential first-round movers

Braylon Mullins, UConn

While the numbers may not say it, Mullins is one of the best shooters in the nation. The former five-star hit 34.5% from deep as a freshman while averaging 12.0 points per game. The 6' 6" 195-pound guard still has a lot of developing to do, but he can rip it from deep and has the makings of an excellent defender. If he gets hot in the tournament, he could jump up draft boards as teams dream on his shooting, size and feel for the game.

How to watch: First round vs. Furman, Friday, 10 p.m. ET, TBS

Koa Peat, Arizona

Peat is an undersized big man at 6' 8" and 235 pounds, who gets by because of a combination of toughness, basketball IQ and excellent touch. He hasn’t developed much of a three-point shot as he’s only 6 for 19 this season. Despite that, he’s been extremely productive, averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a freshman. Peat could find himself jumping up a few spots if his shot looks good over the next few weeks.



How to watch: First round vs. Long Island, Friday, 1:35 p.m. ET, TNT

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

Ngongba has all the size he needs as a center at 6' 11" and 250 pounds, but he’s still figuring out how to use it. The sophomore is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils, but there is certainly more in the tank. He has plenty of offensive skill to complement the package he comes in, but it feels like he needs to assert himself more. He is shooting 60.2% from the field but taking only 6.2 shots a game.

With a big spotlight on Duke he has a chance to show off when the lights are the brightest. Ngongba, dealing with foot soreness, is unlikely to play in the Blue Devils’ first-round game, but he could potentially suit up should the Duke advance to the second round.



How to watch: First round vs. Siena, Thursday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Dailyn Swain, Texas

Swain has been outstanding for the Longhorns this season after transferring in from Xavier. He’s averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. A versatile wing at 6' 7" and 220 pounds, he has improved dramatically as a finisher this season and his three-point shooting has jumped from 25.0% to 34.5% with room to grow. Given his size, if his three-point shooting impresses in the tournament, he could become a hot commodity. NBA teams can’t get enough three-and-D wings.



How to watch: First round vs. BYU, Thursday, 7:25 p.m. ET, TBS

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Johnson improved dramatically as a sophomore after transferring to Michigan from Illinois. He’s averaging 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while hitting 62.8% from the field. His issue is that he’s an undersized interior player at 6' 9" and 250 pounds. He is a two-way player with enough strength and athleticism to battle on the interior. Undersized post guys are increasingly on the outs in the NBA, but a great tournament run could help his stock dramatically.



How to watch: First round vs. Howard, Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg’s per game averages dropped while transferring up from UAB to Michigan, but his impact on games didn’t. He won Big Ten Player of the Year while playing for one of the nation’s best teams and averaging 14.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He has impressive versatility for his size (6' 9" and 240 pounds), and if he can find more consistency from deep (35.3%) during the tournament he could jump up draft boards.



How to watch: First round vs. Howard, Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Evans made big strides as a sophomore this season, realizing his potential as a former five-star recruit. He averaged 14.9 points per game while shooting 36.5% from deep on 7.4 attempts per game. The 6' 6" guard has the physical tools to be a good defender but struggles there despite good athleticism. He needs to wow on the other end of the court to impress NBA teams. There is a ton of upside here, but Evans still needs to put it all together.



How to watch: First round vs. Siena, Thursday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

Philon is an electrifying, shoot-first point guard who helped the Crimson Tide average the most points per game in the country this season. While turnovers can be a problem for the Mobile, Ala., native, there’s no doubt he can score the ball at all three levels. Positioned just outside the lottery, Philon could sneak up the draft board with a big showing in March.



How to watch: First round vs. Hofstra, Friday, 3:15 p.m. ET, truTV

Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

Anderson is a flat-out playmaker. The sophomore guard ranked inside the top-10 in three-pointers made (3.4) and assists (7.6) while shooting 42.5% from three-point range. Anderson can play on or off the ball on offense, as evidenced by his 24.2% usage rate this season.

He has risen to the occasion for the Red Raiders with star forward JT Toppin out for the season with a torn ACL. Provided that Anderson’s own injury—a strained muscle he suffered while slipping on the much-maligned Big 12 tournament’s LED court—checks out, a big March could result in a rise up the draft board.

How to watch: First round vs. Akron, Friday, 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

It’s not yet clear if Cenac is going to declare for the NBA draft or return to school for another year. But his ability to rebound the basketball (12.2 rebounds per 40 minutes) and space the floor (34.1% from three-point range) gives him traits that fit the mold for the modern NBA big man.

But Cenac’s defensive limitations and struggles from the free throw line are enough to give teams pause—and make him something of an NBA draft wild card. A strong showing for a Cougars team looking to make another deep run in March would help his case to pro teams.

How to watch: First round vs. Idaho, Thursday, 10:10 p.m. ET, truTV

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Stirtz isn’t the best athlete nor is he the fastest at the guard spot. However, his strengths—three-level scoring and capable decision-making—give him baseline skills for the NBA. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that Stirtz was more than capable of scoring with the big boys in the Big Ten after spending the 2024–25 season in the Missouri Valley Conference. Now, he’ll look to make his mark in March once again.

How to watch: First round vs. Clemson, Friday, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

Aday Mara, Michigan

At 7' 3" and 240 pounds with a 7' 7" wingspan, Mara isn’t particularly fleet of foot and doesn’t yet possess a jump shot to keep defenses honest. What he does have is bulk, length and natural instincts to protect the rim, which he’s done almost better than any big man in the country this season—he ranked sixth in the nation with 2.6 blocks per game. One-dimensional bigs are a thing of the past, but rim protectors can still play a role in the NBA.



How to watch: First round vs. Howard, Thursday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

Players who could go to NBA draft or stay in school another year

Flory Bidunga, Kansas

The 6' 10" Bidunga is a tremendous athlete, a strong finisher around the rim and one of the best shot blockers in the country. If you’re doubting the kind of defensive impact Bidunga has, look no further than Kansas’s on-off splits with the sophomore big man. As such, Bidunga is the kind of big man who could significantly raise his draft stock this March. Or he could decide to return to school and polish his offensive game, which doesn’t extend much beyond the painted area.

How to watch: First round vs. California Baptist, Friday at 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

Krivas is nothing short of a dominant rim protector. Arizona was more than 15 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court during the regular season, and the 7' 2" big blocked 1.8 shots per game, fourth in the Big 12. Krivas, in his junior year, has improved as a rebounder, free throw shooter and has even begun to get himself more comfortable shooting beyond the three-point line. It’s possible Krivas returns to school for another year, but a big March showing for the top-seeded Wildcats could make him a first-round lock.

How to watch: First round vs. Long Island, Friday, 1:35 p.m. ET, TNT

Alex Condon, Florida

After a promising sophomore year in the Gators’ championship-winning season, Condon flirted with the 2025 NBA draft and worked out for as many as eight teams before withdrawing his name. It was a wise choice, as Condon has been even better in his junior year. He is one of just four players nationally—Boozer is one of them—averaging at least 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Condon’s high-energy defense and rebounding, as well as his strong playmaking skills for a 6' 11" forward give him some intrigue as a rotational player at the next level, particularly with the flashes he’s shown as a three-point shooter.

How to watch: First Round vs. Prairie View A&M, Friday, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

Pryce Sandfort, Nebraska

Sandfort transferred from Iowa to Nebraska and immediately fit right in, as his points per game average jumped from 8.8 to 17.8 as the Cornhuskers had arguably the best season in their program’s history. Sandfort’s size (6' 7"), three-point shooting ability (40.1%) and rapid development have put him on NBA radars. A big tournament could see his draft status soar.



How to watch: First Round vs. Troy, Thursday, 12:40 p.m. ET, TruTV

Milan Momcilovic, Iowa State

Momcilovic is the deadliest three-point shooter in men’s college basketball and has been a near 50-40-90 guy for Iowa State this season. At one point this season, the junior Cyclones forward was projected to be undrafted, but he’s now being pegged as a mid-second-round selection thanks to his sharpshooting in a very talented Big 12 conference. Momcilovic isn’t the best rebounder or defender and doesn’t have much in the way of playmaking chops. But teams can never get enough three-point shooting in today’s NBA, and it feels like the lengthy Momcilovic could carve out a career as a sniper off the bench in the right spot.

How to watch: First round vs. Tennessee State, Friday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt

Tanner’s wiry size—6' 0" and 170 pounds—is likely to give some NBA decision-makers some pause when evaluating his prospects at the next level. But Tanner has developed into a capable three-point shooter, a crafty scorer who knows how to manipulate defenders to draw contact and finish, and a skilled decision-maker with the ball who posted a 2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio. It will be fascinating to see what the sophomore Vanderbilt guard decides to do: return to school or declare for the NBA draft, where he is currently projected just outside the first round.

How to watch: First round vs. McNeese State, Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, truTV

Amari Allen, Alabama

Allen will be a fascinating player to watch this March. At 6' 8", the freshman forward has the length that scouts covet and has flashed both shooting—36.5% from three-point range—and playmaking—3.1 assists per game—skills that are intriguing for a player of his size. Currently straddling the line between late first-rounder and early second-rounder, Allen could help himself with a big showing for the Crimson Tide in the NCAA tournament. Or, he could return to Alabama for his sophomore season and continue to develop his two-way skills, particularly on the defensive end.

How to watch: First round vs. Hofstra, Friday, 3:15 p.m. ET, truTV

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

The 7' 0" Veesaar has improved as a scorer in his junior year, particularly from three-point range, where he has knocked down 42% of his 2.9 attempts per game. With star freshman Caleb Wilson sidelined since Feb. 10, Veesaar has taken on an even bigger role on offense, as evidenced by his 28-point, 17-rebound performance in the quarterfinal loss to Clemson in the ACC tournament. Veesaar, a projected second-rounder, has a chance to carry the Wilson-less Tar Heels in the NCAA tournament, potentially improving his draft stock in the process.

How to watch: First round vs. VCU, Thursday, 6:50 p.m. ET, TNT

Dame Sarr, Duke

A five-star freshman from Italy, Sarr has ideal size and length on the wing at 6' 8" with a 7-foot wingspan. He’s a bit thin at 190 pounds, but he should fill out with time. He has been a bit of an offensive enigma this season, but was named to the ACC All-Defensive team. While he shot 42.9% from three in Liga ACB for Barcelona last season, but struggled to find consistency from deep with Duke (31.4%). Still, the tools here are intriguing. Through 26 games this season, Sarr is averaging 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. The upside here is tremendous, he just has yet to find consistency on offense at the college level. Sarr is a two-way wing with lottery talent and a great run in the tournament could vault him into that territory.

How to watch: First round vs. Siena, Thursday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Thomas is another five-star freshman guard with a high ceiling. He’s a dynamic scorer with loads of confidence on both ends of the floor. He’s averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. At 6' 5" with a 6' 6" wingspan, Thomas has solid size and length for the position, but will need to fill out at the next level. Thomas is currently projected as a late first-, early second-round pick, but he’s a perfect fit for John Calipari’s modern dribble drive offense, making him a candidate to explode during the tournament.

How to watch: First round vs. Hawai’i, Thursday, 4:25 p.m. ET, TBS

Rueben Chinyelu, Florida

Chinyelu has been a monster in the painted area for the Gators, pulling down a team-leading 11.5 rebounds in just 24.8 minutes of action. Chinyelu’s offensive game is limited to dunks and catching lobs, but he did show improvement as a free throw shooter this season, something that will only help him to potentially stay on the floor more at the next level. Chinyelu currently projects as a second-round pick, though he could opt to return for his senior year and attempt to add some jump shooting to his offensive profile.

How to watch: First round vs. Prairie View A&M, Friday, 9:25 p.m. ET, TNT

Senior stars

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Thornton is the rare college senior who has resisted the temptations of the transfer portal and spent all four years with the same team at Ohio State. A 50-40-80 guy in each of the last two years, Thornton is an efficient scorer, capable rebounder for his 6' 2" size and a solid defender. Thornton is an older prospect, but his loyalty to the Buckeyes and collegiate experience give him a solid chance at being drafted. A strong performance in the NCAA tournament, which Thornton will be playing in for the first time in his career, also wouldn’t hurt.

How to watch: First round vs. TCU, Thursday, 12:15 p.m. ET, CBS

Braden Smith, Purdue

NBA fans tuning in to Purdue’s first-round game against Queens will get to witness history, as Smith is just two assists away from passing Duke legend Bobby Hurley on the NCAA’s all-time assists list. Smith, another rare senior who spent all four years with the same college, is a pick-and-roll maestro who dissects what the defense gives him and consistently makes the right play. He’s undersized at 6' 0", but his playmaking skills and ability to shoot from beyond the arc—38.7% from three-point range in his collegiate career—give him a chance to stick as a rotational player in the NBA.

How to watch: First round vs. Queens, Friday, 7:35 p.m. ET, truTV

Zuby Ejiofor, St. John’s

Ejiofor was the heart and soul of Rick Pitino’s St. John’s squad this year, its leading scorer and best defender. Put on the tape of Ejiofor’s dominant, seven-block performance in the Big East tournament final win vs. UConn if you want to see how he can impact a game. While there will be question marks as to how his performance in a weaker Big East translates to the NBA level, Ejiofor has enough of an offensive game, intriguing playmaking skills and versatility as a defender to warrant a team taking a chance on him. He’s currently projected towards the top of the second round.

How to watch: First round vs. Northern Iowa, Friday, 7:10 p.m. ET, CBS

Alex Karaban, UConn

Karaban, who has spent all four years at UConn and won two national championships with the Huskies, is one of the best players in program history. He’s been very productive for Dan Hurley’s Huskies, averaging 12.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Karaban projects as a mid-to-late second-round pick.

How to watch: First round vs. Furman, Friday, 10 p.m. ET, TBS

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State

Jefferson has done it all for Iowa State this year. He’s the first player in Cyclones history to record multiple games with a triple-double, and his improvements as a three-point shooter have helped the program take the next step offensively. At 6' 9" and 240 pounds, Jefferson has the size and strength to guard opposing fours and fives, and the quickness to hang on the perimeter with guards and wings. It’s that skill set, as well as his intriguing playmaking ability, that is bound to lead to an NBA team selecting him in the second round of the draft.

How to watch: First round vs. Tennessee State, Friday, 2:50 p.m. ET, CBS

Jaden Bradley, Arizona

Jaden Bradley is looking to lead Arizona to its first national title since 1997. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bradley made strides as a playmaker and three-point shooter for the top-seeded Wildcats, while also hounding ballhandlers on the perimeter en route to earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors. If the Wildcats are going to win it all, Bradley will be one of the biggest reasons why, giving the senior guard plenty of chances to showcase his skills for scouts. He’s currently projected as a second-round pick.

How to watch: First round vs. Long Island, Friday, 1:35 p.m. ET, TNT

Ryan Conwell, Louisville

Conwell is on his fourth team in four years, having previously attended South Florida, Indiana State and Xavier. He transferred to Louisville for his final collegiate season and has elevated his game accordingly. He is averaging career highs in points (18.7), rebounds (4.8) and assists (2.5) per game while hitting 34.2% from deep. The 21-year-old doesn’t have great size for a shooting guard at 6' 4" but he’s solidly built at 215 pounds. He has NBA physicality and is a supremely confident shooter. He’s a step slow on the defensive end, so his value will depend almost entirely on his ability to knock down shots at the next level. A good run in the tournament would help his stock tremendously.

How to watch: First round vs. South Florida, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

Brazile has an outside chance to get drafted in the late second round with a big performance in March. At 6' 10" with a big wingspan, he has the physical traits that could appeal to some teams. But it’s Brazile’s skill set—his ability to rebound the ball, block shots and space the floor from three-point range—that could endear him to scouts. Calipari’s guys tend to get drafted and become productive pros. Could Brazile be a diamond in the rough?

How to watch: First round vs. Hawai’i, Thursday, 4:25 p.m. ET, TBS

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