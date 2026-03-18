Reason Arizona Will and Will Not Advance Deep in Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats want to be cutting down more nets in a couple of weeks. These Wildcats are the best team entering the big dance, but they are not overlooking any opponent.

They want to handle business in their opening game in the NCAA Tournament, which will take place on Friday against Long Island University. That will kick-start what they want to be a National Championship run. That is something they have not won in a long time. They are looking to change that.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and forward Koa Peat (10) high-five during the second half against the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time, and it is going to be important that they continue that in the opening round. The Wildcats have been playing team basketball all season, and that is what separates them from the other teams.

The Wildcats want to share the shine, and they do not care who is taking it. If it is the right play, that is the one they want to run and one they want any player to score on.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks towards his players during the first half of the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Head coach Tommy Lloyd will have his team ready to make this run, and that all started in the offseason, long ago. But that is going to help this team when they need it the most, and just like we have seen it play out in the regular season.

Without buying in, the Wildcats would not be in the position that they are in now. The Wildcats have not had the success that they would have liked over the last few seasons in the tournament, but this one has a different feeling to it.

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why They Will Advance

"Size, depth, and a great freshman class. Anchored by a front line of 7-2 Motiejus Krivas, 6-8 Koa Peat, and 6-7 Ivan Kharchenkov, the Wildcats can rebound with the best of them. Freshmen Peat, Kharchenkov, and Brayden Burries make up three of the top five scorers on the team," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles downcourt during the first half against the Houston Cougars during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Why They Won't Advance

Arizona has everything they need to win it all. We have seen it all season. And they are definitely the team to beat going into it. A lot of pressure, but that has not been a problem for Arizona this season.

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives to the hoop past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have been arguably the most consistently great team in the nation this season, and ran the table in the best conference in the sport. Tommy Lloyd's tournament history thus far might not be pretty, but this is as good an Arizona team as he's coached.

This is Lloyd's chance to change the outlook on his less-than-elite NCAA Tournament resume.