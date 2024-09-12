Arizona Wildcats Defender Land With Prominent AFC Team in Mock Draft
The Arizona Wildcats have a few players who are currently being projected to be first-round draft picks. Two of those are on the offensive side of the football, and the other is a star defender.
Tacario Davis has been rising up draft boards aggressively. He has the talent and potential to be a lockdown cornerback at the NFL level.
The 33rd Team has released a new mock draft that has him going at No. 24 overall, being selected by the Buffalo Bills.
"Going with a wide receiver makes sense for Buffalo, but they might be inclined to beef up a mediocre secondary first. Some might view 6-foot-4 cornerback Tacario Davis as a safety or big slot prospect, but there's no reason to change what works. Davis is a shutdown, gigantic presence who swallows receivers with his rare length and closing speed."
Very few cornerbacks have the kind of height that Davis possesses.
At 6-foot-4, with the kind of speed and athleticism that he has, he is going to be a major problem for opposing wide receivers at the next level.
NFL Draft Buzz has provided a breakdown of what Davis can bring to an NFL team. They believe that he has big-time playmaking potential for the future.
"Looking ahead to the NFL, Davis projects as a starting corner with the versatility to play in multiple schemes. His physical tools and competitive edge provide a strong foundation, but he’ll need to tighten up his technique. With the right coaching, Davis has the potential to be a key playmaker in an NFL secondary."
An interesting comparison they made for Davis was to current NFL star cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner of the New York Jets. Receiving that kind of a comparison shows just how talented he is and highly scouts and evaluators think his ceiling can become.
As for the potential fit, the Bills would make a lot of sense.
They could use more talent in the secondary and Davis could instantly come in and work his way into a starting role.
While the NFL draft is a long time from now, the current Arizona star is being watched very closely by scouts as they continue to make evaluations about if he should be selected in the first round or not.