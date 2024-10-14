Arizona Wildcats Defensive Back Recruit De-Commits From Program With Tweet
To this point, 2024 has been a season to forget for the Arizona Wildcats and first-year head coach Brent Brennan.
The Wildcats started the 2024 campaign strong, coming out of the gate with a 2-1 record through their first three games, but the script has flipped since then and they have played to a 1-2 record in their last three games.
While a 3-3 record is not the end of the world, and they could still become bowl-eligible with just three more wins, the future may not be as bright for Arizona with one of their recruits announcing his decision to de-commit from the program through a tweet.
Late last night, three-star safety prospect Allen Gant announced that he was officially de-committing from the Wildcats and that his recruitment is "100% open."
This announcement came less than 48 hours after Arizona lost to the (now) 13th-ranked BYU Cougars in blowout fashion by a score of 41-19, helping the Cougars advance to 6-0.
While Gant is a safety, it was the ground game that proved more detrimental for the Wildcats' defense as they allowed BYU to rush for 147 total yards and one touchdown.
Per On3, Gant has offers from the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the TCU Horned Frogs, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the Houston Cougars, all of which have a higher-ranked recruiting class than Arizona, with the Yellow Jackets currently holding a top-25 recruiting class.
While Gant is only a three-star recruit, his speed alone (as referenced in the photo in his tweet) would be a major boon to any team's backfield defense.
The Wildcats are hopeful that this de-commitment is not a sign of things to come from their class that is already on the wrong side of the top 50.