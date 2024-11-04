Arizona Wildcats Guard Ranks Highly Among Position Entering Season
The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program has seen its fair share of success through the years, and under head coach Tommy Lloyd that has been no different.
Lloyd has constructed a roster that can stand up with the best of the best through strong recruiting of high school prospects and through the transfer portal, leading to a 10th-place preseason ranking from the AP Poll.
One of the transfers that Lloyd recruited to join the program is entering his second year with the program after being named an All-American in his first year with the Wildcats.
Caleb Love is entering his fifth year of college basketball and has improved his game every step of the way, leading to the guard ranking as one of the best in the country at his position as well as one of the best players in the country regardless of position.
Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports produced an article recently breaking down the top five players at each position as we enter the 2024-25 season.
Love ranked as the second-best shooting guard behind only Wade Taylor IV of the Texas A&M Aggies and as the 12th-best player overall.
Both are well-deserved rankings for the superstar, who has shown time and time again that he is capable of helping his team in their quest for success.
Love was a big part of the North Carolina Tar Heels team that made it all the way to the National Championship game, though they did lose to the Kansas Jayhawks, but only by three points.
Now entering his third campaign since making it that far, Love looks to lead Arizona to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, which would mark Lloyd's fourth appearance in as many years.
Last year, Love averaged 18.0 points, 3.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across 32.3 minutes in 36 games for the Wildcats, and his workload looks to see an increase this year as he is the on-court leader of this team.
For his career, the superstar has averaged 15.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds across 32.7 minutes in 137 games.
It is a promising campaign for Arizona that is mere hours from tipping off, and Love will play a big part in the team's success this year, their first in the Big 12.
Tommy Lloyd has done everything that he can to this point to make sure his men are prepared, and now all that is left to do is play the games.