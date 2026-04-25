Why Arizona's Stukes' Departure Won't Hurt As Much As You Think

When defensive back Treydan Stukes walked on to Arizona in 2020, the path to the NFL seemed far and out of reach for him. On Friday, his dreams were realized as he was drafted in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders, showing that all the hard work and long hours spent on the field were well worth it.

Stukes' path to the NFL was filled with hardships and steep bumps in the road. In 2024, he suffered a season-ending ACL tear, keeping him out of the first two games of 2025. When he finally got back to full health, it was almost like he was never injured in the first place, snagging four interceptions, breaking up six passes, and helping lead the defense to the seventh-best passing defense, first in passing efficiency.

A player with a high caliber, such as Stukes, will be sorely missed on the team. His "Never quit" attitude reflected the Redline mantra that head coach Brent Brennan constantly preaches to his team.

Although Stukes' departure from the program will leave a hole in the Wildcats' secondary and the team as a whole, it will not hurt the team as much as one might think. Here are some reasons why.

Depth in the Secondary

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Cyrus Allen (4) drops a pass as Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) defends in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Arizona Wildcats at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2025. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing Stukes may seem like a huge blow to the Wildcats secondary, as they will be missing a ton of experience and overall grit on the field. While that is true, Arizona has enough players on the roster who are ready to take the next step and become the next great player.

All signs point to Gavin Hunter being the next man up to take Stukes' place and live up to the legacy he has left behind. While Stukes was still working towards getting back to 100%, Hunter started the first two games of the season. He also started against SMU in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl.

first look at Stukes in silver & black 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/XfSRJLx9K6 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

Even if Hunter is not the next man up, Arizona's depth in the secondary will make up for the absence of Stukes. The signing of Cam Chapa, Malcolm Hartzog, Matai Tagoa'i, and others should be enough to keep the Arizona secondary at an elite level.

The Ability To Adapt

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates during the first quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While the absence of Stukes has left a wide hole in the scheme of the defense, they have the pieces to rely on versatile players as a unit rather than just one star player.

Danny Gonzales' play-calling on defense can mask the lack of a standout defensive back, leading to heavy pressure on the quarterback and causing them to rush a pass and make mistakes.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Overall, Arizona will miss the leadership and athleticism that Stukes brings to the field, but the group of defensive backs can come together as a unit to cause chaos.