Arizona Wildcats Have Work To Do With 2025 Recruiting Class Compared to Big 12 Peers
The Arizona Wildcats made their presence known in the first Big 12 Conference game of the program’s history.
In Week 5 of the college football season, they went on the road and pulled off a major upset, defeating the Utah Utes 23-10. While still very early, it puts them squarely in the mix for a conference championship spot, which could lead to the College Football Playoff.
There is plenty of football to be played between now and then, as things can change at the drop of a hat.
On the field, the Wildcats look like they can hang with the upper-echelon teams in the conference. But, there is work to do off the field for them to catch their conference peers.
Over at ESPN, Craig Haubert has shared updated rankings for the 2025 recruiting class. His top 50 does not include Arizona, who are tiers behind other Big 12 schools when it comes to the next crop of freshmen.
The highest-ranked team from the conference might surprise some people. Coming in at No. 23 is the UFC Knights, who have secured commitments from four players in the ESPN 300. Seven four-star players and 11 three-star players currently make up their recruiting class.
Just behind them at No. 25 is the TCU Horned Frogs. They have three top 300 recruits and 24 total, loading up on 19 three-star players.
The Kansas State Wildcats, who destroyed Arizona 31-7 in Week 3, are No. 33 nationally. Their class has two top 300 players and 16 total commits, four of whom are four-star players.
Right after them at No. 34 is Utah. They have the same number of ESPN 300 and four-star players as Kansas State.
The Baylor Bears, who come in at No. 37 overall, also have two ESPN 300 players coming to campus in 2025. With 19 total commits, three are four-star players and 15 are three stars.
A team Arizona will be hosting later this season, the West Virginia Mountaineers, has grabbed the No. 43 spot with one top 300 player. Rounding out the list at No. 50 for the Big 12 conference is the Texas Tech Red Raiders, who don’t have a single top 300 recruit.
Brent Brennan has some excellent building blocks already in place, but if the Wildcats are going to remain prominent players in the Big 12, they need to start finding success on the recruiting trail.
The transfer portal will present opportunities to upgrade the roster, but cannot be the only impactful addition made.