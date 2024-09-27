Arizona Wildcats Head Coach Says More People Will Play This Week
The Arizona Wildcats are just a day away from their official first game that will count in the Big 12 conference standings coming off the bye week against a familiar foe in a fellow new member, the Utah Utes.
Arizona got a taste of just how tough things could be in their new conference the week before the bye when they took on Kansas State at their house and were destroyed 31-7. Though the rude awakening was not pleasant for a team that is still hopeful to compete for a conference title this season, luckily it did not count in the standings as the game was scheduled before conference re-alignment occurred.
Nonetheless, it was a clear signal to a team that had bigger goals in mind that the product they put on the field nearly two weeks ago in Manhattan was not good enough, and nobody knows that better than head coach Brent Brennan. During his game week press conference as the Wildcats get ready for the Utes, he was asked about whether he re-evaluated some positions during the bye week and if some new faces could be seen.
"You’re always evaluating, game in and game out. So I wouldn’t say that’s particular to the bye weekend," Brennan said. "Every week you’re looking at that like, are we getting enough out of this guy at this spot, with this guy at this spot. There’s always a balance to that. I think there are some guys who can help us in a more significant way, whether that’s an offense or defensive or (the) kicking game. There’s going to be more people playing."
Ultimately, the team was gashed against Kansas State for 235 yards on the ground, a number that flat out is not nearly good enough against high level competition. Time of possesion was roughly even and Arizona only turned the ball over one time, meaning they did not beat themselves, they simply got beat. Things do not get any easier for the Wildcats either on a road trip against Utah.
Utah will have revenge on their minds as they welcome Arizona into their stadium following the 42-18 drubbing the Wildcats handed them in Tuscson last season. The No. 10 Utes will be looking to establish a new winning streak against Arizona after having handled them for a program record five times in a row prior to 2022.
It all kicks off at Rice-Eccles Stadium at 8:15 p.m. MST (9:15 CST, 10:15 EST) on Saturday night.