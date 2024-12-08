Arizona Wildcats Lose Tight End Keyan Burnett to Transfer Portal
The Arizona Wildcats put together a rough season in 2024. After starting the year being ranked in the top 25, they were named as a possible sleeper contender.
Unfortunately, the way that the season unfolded was nothing close to the expectations that had been set for them.
When everything was said and done, Arizona ended up with a disappointing 4-8 record. They weren't able to be bowl eligible and their season ended with more questions than answers.
Now, the Wildcats have also lost a tight end to the NCAA transfer portal.
As shared by Tuscon.com, tight end Keyan Burnett has decided to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
In a post on social media, Burnett issued a statement about his decision to transfer.
"I am so grateful to have represented the Wildcats for the past three years. The support I've received from the Arizona Football staff, fans and the Tuscon community will stay with me always. I am so blessed to have taken the field with so many men that I consider brothers. After careful prayer and reflection, I am entering the transfer portal."
Burnett, who is the son of a former Arizona linebacker, Chester Burnett, will be looking for a new home. He has shown flashes of talent, but has been unable to be consistent with those flashes.
During the 2024 college football season, Burnett ended up playing a small role within the offense. He caught 18 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown. Burnett ended his career with the program with 24 total catches for 261 yards and a score.
It shouldn't take long for Burnett to have a list of teams with interest in securing a commitment from him.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and just under 250 pounds, he has elite size for the position. Plenty of teams would love to add that kind of size to their offense at tight end.
Originally a four-star recruit out of Servite High School in California, Burnett made the decision to join the Wildcats. He came in alongside Tetairoa McMillan, Noah Fifita, and Jacob Manu.
All of that being said, Burnett will be leaving town and will be looking for a new home to play the next chapter of his football career. Hopefully, he finds success with his next team as long as he isn't playing Arizona.