Arizona Wildcats Make Long Awaited Debut in College Football Recruiting Rankings
The 2024 college football season has not gone according to plan for the Arizona Wildcats to this point.
They are a disappointing 3-4 on the season and currently riding a three-game losing streak. After kicking their Big 12 Conference era off with a win on the road over the Utah Utes, they have lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, BYU Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes.
Head coach Brent Brennan has his hands full turning things around this season as there are a lot of holes on the roster. Unfortunately, it will probably take more than just the next few weeks to plug them all.
Luckily, some help will be on the way via their 2025 recruiting class.
The Wildcats have been making strides on the recruiting trail. Their class currently has one Top 300 prospect; wide receiver Terry Shelton out of Ranchview High School in Irving, Texas.
On the defensive side of the ball, their highest-rated player is Lago Vista High School product, cornerback Swayde Griffin. Arizona beat out their rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils, among other schools, for both players.
Their commitments have helped push the Wildcats into the top 50 of Craig Haubert’s 2025 recruiting class rankings over at ESPN. In the previous update, they were unranked.
“Sean Robinson is an intriguing prospect. Beyond the nickname "Rambo," he is a prospect with a nice frame at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds and offers great position versatility, having played multiple spots in high school, though we wouldn't be surprised if landed on defense. The Wildcats have made several strong pickups at WR, including four-star Terry Shelton, who is also a talented basketball player and can be a tall target with the ability to high point the ball and win contested matchups. QB Robert McDaniel has shown the ability to be a passer with good touch and accuracy and is having a very good senior season. High three-star CB Swayde Griffin is a prospect to keep an eye on; he has good length, is explosive and supports the run well.”
Installing a new system and finding the right players to run it takes some time. Brennan has had some challenges transitioning from San Jose State, but the towel should not be thrown in on this staff yet.
Despite the first decommitment from the progam, they are continuing to move up the ranks. That speaks volumes to the amount of talent that he is bringing to the program despite some struggles on the field in 2024.