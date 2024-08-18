Arizona Wildcats Offensive Star Predicted to be Football Team's MVP
The Arizona Wildcats are facing a stiff challenge in the 2024 college football season. Not only are they under new leadership on the sidelines with Brent Brennan taking over as head coach from Jedd Fisch, they are set to play their first season in the loaded Big 12.
Travel during conference play is going to become a lot more hectic with teams spread out in the megaconference. The opportunities will be there for the Wildcats to prove they are one of the best teams in the nation, which is suggested by their preseason ranking.
Arizona will enter 2024 with the No. 21 ranking from the preseason. It is the first time since the 2015 season that the Wildcats received a preseason ranking as they look to build off of the momentum created last season.
If Arizona is to remain in the top 25 and make a push for a spot in the College Football Playoff, they are going to need some stellar performances from their top players. One of those players is quarterback Noah Fifita.
Fifita had a great sophomore season, completing 72.4 percent of his attempts for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan are one of the best quarterback/wide receiver duos in the nation.
For the Wildcats to remain competitive this season, their offense is going to have to continue producing at a high level. Fifita is a key component in that, as he was selected by David Kenyon of Bleacher Report as the team’s MVP for the 2024 season.
“I'd like to make the argument for Tetairoa McMillan, who might be the country's best receiver. After seeing how much Noah Fifita elevated the Cats in 2023, though, he's the undeniable pick. Fifita, who tossed 25 touchdowns in nine starts, propelled Arizona to seven straight victories to close the year and the program's fourth-ever 10-win record,” Kenyon wrote.
McMillan is projected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Fifita has played an integral part in his success, getting the ball to him and helping him produce at a high level.
The Arizona quarterback should also be motivated by some of the snubs he has received during the preseason. Over at Pro Football Focus, the top 50 players in college football this season were shared.
Fifita didn’t make the list, as six other quarterbacks did. The Wildcats may not be getting all of the national attention they deserve, but that will change if Fifita can keep this offense operating at a high level and pick up victories over some of their high-profile opponents in 2024.