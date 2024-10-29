Arizona Wildcats Ranked Fifth Best Big 12 Team Entering Season
The Arizona Wildcats men's basketball program had a stellar showing in their last season as a member of the now-defunct PAC-12.
Under head coach Tommy Lloyd, entering his fifth season at the reigns for the Wildcats, the team played to a 27-9 overall record with a 15-5 conference record, winning the PAC-12, and advancing to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament before their 2023-24 campaign would come to an end.
It was yet another in a string of successful seasons for the program under the watchful eye of coach Lloyd, who has led the program to an 88-20 overall record in his tenure with a 47-13 record in conference play.
Coach Lloyd sported 61 wins through the first two seasons of his coaching career, setting the record for most wins in the first two seasons for any head coach in NCAA Division I history.
Now, Lloyd and Arizona face a new challenge, as they gear up to begin their first year as a member of the Big 12.
While the Big 12 unquestionably holds some of the biggest name programs in college basketball, the Wildcats should be more than capable of holding their own, with CJ Moore and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic ranking the team as the fifth-best in the conference entering the season.
"The Wildcats are the fifth Big 12 team within our top nine," writes Moore and Vecenie, "good luck to everyone involved."
The Big 12 is a stacked conference, per usual, with the teams ranked ahead of Arizona being the Houston Cougars, the Kansas Jayhawks, the Iowa State Cyclones, and the Baylor Bears, the usual suspects wreaking havoc on opponents in March.
For the Wildcats, being ranked so highly even in a rebuilding year can only be considered a promising sign for the program.
With Caleb Love being the only returning starter, as two of last year's starters left for the NBA and one transferred to the Indiana Hoosiers, Arizona still has an inspiring young roster that is capable of greatness.
"This year’s roster is one coach Tommy Lloyd should love coaching," adds Moore and Vecenie, "due to its versatility and ability to out-muscle opponents inside."
With 7'2" Motiejus Krivas at center, out-muscling opponents inside should not be a problem for the Wildcats.
It is gearing up to be another promising season for Lloyd and Arizona, and the program's first year in the Big 12 is certain to not disappoint.