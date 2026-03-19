Richard Jefferson Calls This Wildcats Team Most Complete in Years

Arizona has earned its most winning season with 32 wins, the highest win total since the Wildcats won 33 games during the 2021-22 season.

The Wildcats secured the No. 1 seed in the West region after their terrific regular season, which was capped off by a Big 12 championship.

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The knock on head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats has been their postseason success. They have yet to make it past the Sweet 16 since Lloyd became head coach in 2021.

This season, the Wildcats have been arguably the best team in the country all year long, so expectations are as high as ever for the program to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

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Jefferson Praises Wildcats

We got an exclusive look from SiriusXM NBA Radio , where Wildcats legend and NBA champion Richard Jefferson gave praise to Lloyd and the Wildcats.

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Jefferson picked the Wildcats to win it all this NCAA Tournament, and he doubled down by giving this specific Wildcats team a massive vote of confidence.

“Jefferson said, ‘This year, this is the best Arizona team that we’ve had in probably 15 to 20 years — the most complete, the most veteran-led team with youth. We have depth. So when I look at Arizona, and even the way they started the season, whether they started 15-0, 17-0, something crazy, and then the way they ended the year — winning the conference tournament, big battles against Houston, getting in the conference, win the Big 12 tournament.’”

Big 12 Regular Season & Tournament Champs 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/l82Wafdsxc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 15, 2026

Lloyd Built Arizona Culture

Jefferson stated he loves Lloyd’s mentality and mindset, and he is the right man for the job.

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“My favorite thing about the attitude of coach Lloyd — when everybody was asking him about the courts and this and that — the Arizona mentality that he threw out there,” Jefferson said. “I was like, man, we’ll play on double rims on the asphalt. Just toss the ball up. Let’s go."

"Let’s not make any excuses. The fact that coach Lloyd is eliminating excuses — I don’t care about any of that. We need to go perform. That’s Arizona basketball. So I believe that this is the best, most complete team that we’ve had in Arizona in 15 years. That’s why I think we’re going to win it.”

Bradley Is Set for NBA

It all starts Friday morning!!! pic.twitter.com/TUdif4fBxT — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 16, 2026

David Shepard , host of SiriusXM NBA Radio, asked Jefferson his thoughts on Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley.

“Yeah, this is what I’m most impressed with, and where I think college basketball — and it’s affected all levels of basketball. I’ll give you another Arizona example: Jason Terry. He didn’t start his freshman year, he didn’t start his sophomore year, he didn’t start his junior year — he started his senior year and goes on to win National Player of the Year."

Mar 14, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) attempts a three-point basket over Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) and guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during the first half during the men's Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"And I say that because when I look at a player like Bradley, everybody’s like, if you’re not out of school in six months, you’re not a good player. Well, Bradley has gotten better year over year,” Jefferson said.