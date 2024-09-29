Arizona Wildcats Receive Most Votes But Remain Unranked in AP Poll
The Arizona Wildcats earned one of the biggest wins of the weekend in college football, going on the road and defeating the No. 10 Utah Utes 23-10 in the Wildcats' official Big 12 opening game.
Despite the magnitude of the victory, Arizona remained unranked with the release of the new AP Poll on Sunday afternoon while Utah remained well within the top-25 at No. 18. Utah is 4-1 and has earned big wins over Oklahoma State and Baylor as well as Utah State and Southern Utah. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have not fully erased the stink of the 31-7 blowout against Kansas State two weeks ago headed into the bye in the eyes of the AP voters.
While Arizona is not ranked officially, they did receive by far the most votes to be ranked of all the teams who were left out with 106. Nobody else even eclipsed 50 with Pittsburgh the closest behind with 42 votes. Here is the entire top-25 in full:
- Alabama Crimson Tide (40 first-place votes)
- Texas Longhorns (19)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4)
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Miami Hurricanes
- Missouri Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- USC Trojans
- Ole Miss Rebels
- LSU Tigers
- Note Dame Fighting Irish
- Clemson Tigers
- Iowa State Cyclones
- BYU Cougars
- Utah Utes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Boise State Broncos
- Louisville Cardinals
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- UNLV Rebels
Arizona will have opportunities in the coming weeks to further make the case that they deserve to be ranked once again with upcoming games against Texas Tech at home, BYU on the road, and hosting the Colorado Buffaloes.
While surely Brent Brennan's team would love to be ranked, ultimately it doesn't make a huge difference right now. The Wildcats are 1-0 in the Big 12 and just earned one of the biggest wins in the conference so far this season. Everything is still in front of this team as they seem to have used the bye week to their full advantage and tuned things up en route to the huge win. Arizona must block out all outside factors and simply focus on getting better every day in their pursuit of a conference title.