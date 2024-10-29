Arizona Wildcats Receiver Continues to Make History with Latest Performance
The Arizona Wildcats have not had the best season under first-year head coach Brent Brennan, though it started with so much promise.
The team jumped out to a 3-1 record, heading into their first conference schedule as a member of the Big 12 with a lot of pride and their heads held high, but have since dropped four consecutive matchups by an average margin of 15.0 points.
While it has been a struggle for the Wildcats on both sides of the ball, their standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has done everything in his power to make sure his team comes out on the winning side of the scoreboard.
In the first game of the year, McMillan racked up 304 receiving yards, setting a single-game program record, topping Jeremy McDaniel's record that has been in place since 1996.
This came just one season after the superstar receiver came close to breaking the record, totaling 226 yards in a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, which now sits as the third-highest single-game total.
In Arizona's last game, a 31-26 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers, McMillan firmly planted his name on the single-game leaderboards yet again, racking up 202 receiving yards to place 12th on the all-time list and giving himself three of the top 12 spots on that list.
While it has not been the case in both instances this season, it has still been proven that when McMillan gets the ball, the Wildcats tend to win.
In the game against the Sun Devils last year, Arizona won in a blowout 59-23.
In McMillan's record-setting game against the New Mexico Lobos to open the 2024 campaign, the Wildcats won in another blowout 61-39, and the receiver claimed four of the team's touchdowns.
Arizona even won their bowl game in 2023 against the Oklahoma Sooners with McMillan totaling 10 catches and 160 yards.
We have been shown time and time again that the Wildcats' offense is at its best when McMillan is being fed the ball.
He is one of the preeminent receivers in college football today and has shown the ability to lead this team to victory, even from a skill position.
Arizona has a favorable matchup against the UCF Knights in the coming week and their less-than-stellar pass defense.
If McMillan is fed the ball consistently, the Wildcats could see their current losing streak come to an end.
They may also see yet another history-making performance from a receiver destined to play on Sundays in the not-so-distant future.