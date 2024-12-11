Arizona Wildcats Star Cornerback Tacario Davis Enters Transfer Portal
Head coach Brent Brennan and the Arizona Wildcats are going to have their work cut out for them this offseason when it comes to replenishing the talent on their roster.
There is going to be a sizable turnover as players graduate and others hit the transfer portal.
Right now, the number of players in the portal sits at 23 as another big name entered on Wednesday.
Star cornerback Tacario Davis has entered his name and will draw a lot of attention.
He is one of the best players who will be available for teams around the nation to recruit, but they will also be competing against the NFL.
A top-rated prospect, he is widely regarded as an early-round talent with the chance to be selected in the first round whenever he opts to declare for the draft. After just completing his junior season, it is certainly possible he forgoes the remainder of his eligibility to turn pro if the early returns from scouts are positive.
If he opts to remain in college, someone is getting a top-tier player to add to their defensive secondary.
Despite struggles from the team overall, Davis was able to shine.
He was named second-team All-Big 12 and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.
Davis possesses an incredible blend of size and athleticism, as he can blanket any receiver with his 6-foot-4 frame. That kind of size is rarely seen from a defensive back and he uses it to his advantage.
He has been productive since he stepped on campus in Tucson, earning AP second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a sophomore in 2023.
In three seasons with the Wildcats, he has recorded 76 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and 22 passes defended.
His ascension has been an impressive one, as he wasn’t too highly regarded coming out of high school. The Long Beach (CA) Millikan product was a three-star recruit and No. 1,153 overall in the 2022 class.
Davis was ranked the No. 112 overall cornerback and was No. 85 in the state of California.
Now, he is going to be one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal if he doesn’t declare for the 2025 NFL draft.