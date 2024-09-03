Arizona Wildcats Three Keys to Success vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
Now that the Arizona Wildcats have a victory under their belt, they’re preparing for what could be an even more lopsided win as they host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday.
The Wildcats (1-0) host the FCS school, which is a member of the Big Sky Conference but is coming off a five-win season in 2023. The Lumberjack (1-0) won their opener, but the school wasn’t affiliated with either the NCAA or the NAIA, so it’s hard to tell the quality of the opponent.
Arizona is coming off a big win over New Mexico and one that saw wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan become the first player in FBS history to have a game with 10-plus receptions, 300-plus receiving yards, 30.0-plus yards per reception, and 4-plus receiving TD, per OptaSTATS. He also set new Arizona records and was named one of the top players in the Big 12 Conference.
What will he do for an encore against an opponent that, at least on paper, looks less talented than the last? The mind boggles.
Here are three keys to success for the Wildcats as they face the Lumberjacks on Saturday.
Establish the Run Early
By game’s end against New Mexico, the Wildcats had 205 net yards rushing. But it was a hard road to get there. Arizona had trouble establishing the run in the first half — and some of that had to do with McMillan, who had three first-half touchdown receptions.
But, if Arizona is to be successful in the long term, getting the run game going early will be key and NAU offers a chance to pay attention to that on Saturday.
Most of the run game on Saturday came from Jacory Croskey-Merritt (106 yards, one touchdown) and Quali Conley (90 yards, three touchdowns). They proved to be a solid 1-2 punch and they have enough speed to keep defenses on their toes.
Rayshon Luke only received one carry, but his speed could make him a change-of-pace factor. In a game where Arizona takes an early lead and never looks back, look for him to get more run.
Spread the Ball Around
While quarterback Noah Fifita really doesn’t owe anyone an apology for prioritizing getting the ball to McMillan — when a receiver is hot one has to ride the hot hand — his thesis is accurate. The Wildcats’ passing game needs more balance.
Fifita completed 19 passes and McMillan caught 10 of them. The only other receiver that had more than one catch wasn’t a receiver by position — it was Conley, who caught three passes. Six other pass catchers had one reception each.
Receivers like Devin Hyatt, Jeremiah Patterson and Reymello Murphy, along with tight end Keyan Burnett need more work with Big 12 action ahead. Expect them to get it on Saturday.
Time to Sack
Arizona has plenty to clean up even after beating New Mexico by double digits. Much of that is on the defensive side of the ball.
The Wildcats gave up 471 total yards to New Mexico. They had trouble containing Lobos quarterback Devon Dampier, whose mobility gave Arizona fits the entire game. He rushed for 130 yards and passed for another 260.
Along with the lack of containment was Arizona’s inability get stops behind the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats didn’t record a quarterback sack. More broadly, Arizona only had three tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Northern Arizona gives the Wildcats a chance to recalibrate their scheme and execution. With Kansas State waiting in the wings, Arizona needs the opportunity to make adjustments.