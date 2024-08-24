Arizona Wildcats Transfer Defensive Lineman Tabbed as Breakout Star
When Brent Brennan took over as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, that gave players in this program a clean slate to prove what they can do during preseason camp ahead of their opener taking place on Aug. 31 against New Mexico.
Those who might have found themselves buried on the depth chart under the previous regime, got an opportunity to audition for a larger role this year.
When Brennan left San Jose State, he brought many players from that program with him.
That is pretty standard in this era of college football, but when considering these players are coming from the Group of 5 level to the Big 12, there are concerns Arizona won't have enough talent to compete in their new conference.
However, it sounds like there is at least one of their transfer players who could turn into a breakout star this season.
"After a somewhat slow start to camp, [Tre] Smith emerged as arguably the best defensive end on the team ... There were a handful of practices where Smith was basically unblockable and the coaching staff has been consistent in saying how good he is ... Smith is going to be one of the most consistent players for Arizona on the defensive side of the ball," writes Jason Scheer of 247Sports.
Tre Smith is from the state of Arizona, playing his high school football at Red Mountain High School in Mesa.
As a two-star recruit in the class of 2020, he committed to Brennan and San Jose State where he accumulated 89 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2021 and 2023. He played in one game during 2022 before missing the rest of the year with an injury.
The redshirt junior is expected to be the starting edge rusher for the Wildcats this season, hoping to replicate, or even surpass, what departed lineman Taylor Upshaw did last year when he recorded 31 tackles and 8.5 sacks.
Arizona has a strong secondary, but they will need their lineman to get after opposing quarterbacks so they can play to their strengths.
Keep an eye on Smith emerging as a breakout star for the Wildcats this season.