Arizona Wildcats vs. BYU Cougars Three Offensive Players to Watch
How the offenses line up will have plenty to do with determining who wins Saturday’s game between the Arizona Wildcats and the BYU Cougars.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. mountain time on Fox.
The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 in Big 12) have had trouble finding the end zone lately. Actually, the last four games, if one wants to be precise. The Wildcats have scored six touchdowns, dating back to their second game of the season against Northern Arizona.
Let’s just say there’s a good reason why placekicker Tyler Loop was the Lou Groza kicker of the week and the Big 12 special teams player of the week after his incredible game against Texas Tech. But it’s not ideal.
BYU (5-0, 2-0) is getting it done mostly through the air this season. But that has much to do with some of their backfield being banged up. The hope is that the Cougars will get two of their running backs on the field for Saturday after suffering injuries earlier this season.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
RB Quali Conley
With Rayshon Luke done for the year and no sign of Jacory Croskey-Merritt due to eligibility concerns, the job essentially belongs to Conley (with a little Kedrick Reescano mixed in). So far, Conley has been up to the challenge, with 419 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also has 18 receptions. To date, he’s the only Wildcat consistently finding the end zone. He’s scored at least one touchdown in three different games.
WR Tetairoa McMillan
The Wildcats need to get this guy back in the end zone. He hasn’t scored since his four-touchdown game in the season opener. That doesn’t mean he hasn’t produced, though. He leads the team with 37 receptions for 664 yards and four touchdowns. The tough part is that his four touchdowns still lead all receivers. It’s held up for more than a month. If no Arizona receiver can catch him, then the Wildcats need to feed him in the red zone.
QB Noah Fifita
On paper, Fifita is having a fine season. He’s thrown for 1,361 yards. He’s completed 61.5% of his passes. He’s thrown for seven touchdowns. He’s only been sacked five times. If that’s the shot, here’s the chaser — he’s thrown six interceptions. He’s been too loose with the football, and as the Wildcats are having a hard time getting into the end zone, that matters.
BYU Cougars
QB Jake Retzlaff
Right now he IS the offense. He leads the team with 1,208 passing yards. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s made great improvement at protecting the football after a short stint as the starter at the end of last season. He’s also the team’s leading rusher with 156 yards and a touchdown. That’s by necessity, as much of the backfield is banged up. He’s strapped the Cougars to his back after five games and he’s delivered.
RB LJ Martin
It’s been a lot of “running-back-by-committee” for the Cougars this season, mostly due to injuries to LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati. Both are expected back this week. Going into the season the belief was that Martin would be able to be the primary back after he rushed for 518 yards and four touchdowns last season. Before he was hurt in Week 2 he had 87 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. If he plays, he’ll be a back to watch.
WR Chase Roberts
Roberts is one of the most fun receivers to watch in the Big 12. After catching 47 passes for 523 yards last year, he’s already leading the team with 21 receptions for 336 yards. He also has two receiving touchdowns. Between Roberts and Darius Lassiter — who leads BYU with three receiving scores — they’ll be the receivers Retzlaff turns to when he needs a big catch.