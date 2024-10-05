Brent Brennan Excited To Play In Front of Arizona's Student Section
Arizona has plenty of confidence heading into their game against Texas Tech after beating a top-15 Utah team last week, 23-10.
Texas Tech has played well early, entering the contest at 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
With the winner of the Big 12 Title Game set to get an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff, conference games are massive for Arizona. The Wildcats enter play at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Big 12.
Remember, while Arizona played Kansas State, another team in the Big 12, it wasn't a conference game. They agreed to play the game before Arizona joined the Big 12, so the league let them play it as a non-conference game.
Outside of Arizona's game against BYU on October 12, there's reason to believe they could win their final eight regular season games.
Their Big 12 schedule will offer challenges, but there aren't many teams they should fear playing.
That's what makes this game against Texas Tech so massive, as the Red Raiders could beat Arizona if they don't come out ready to go.
History isn't on Arizona's side, as Texas Tech leads the series 26-5 all-time. They've only played 10 times since 1973, and twice since 1989, so that's a positive.
The last time the two played, which came in 2019 in Tucson, Arizona won, 28-14.
Saturday's game will also be at home, which should be a big benefit for Arizona, a team that hasn't played at home in nearly a month.
Head coach Brent Brennan is ecstatic to finally have a big game at home in his first season as Arizona's head coach, highlighting how tough it is to play on the road after their last two games.
"I'm really excited for the city of Tucson to show up for this football game. I think that's one thing we've gotten a taste of in our last two opponents, what it's like to play at Kansas State and what it's like to play at Utah," Brennan said, according to Justin Spears of Tucson.com.
"I'm excited to see the city of Tucson, our fans. I know the Zona Zoo sold out in less than a day. I'm excited for our student section to be rocking and for the Big 12 to get the experience of what it's like to come play in Arizona Stadium."
Arizona will need to lean on their home crowd on Saturday night at Arizona Stadium and try to leave at 2-0 in conference play.