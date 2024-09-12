Can This Arizona Wildcats Team Crash the College Football Playoff Party?
With the college football season a couple of weeks in for the Arizona Wildcats, they are starting to show signs that this could be a very good year for the program.
To start the season, the Wildcats got off to an electric start, as their offense scored 61 points against the New Mexico Lobos. In the win, quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan put up video game numbers, and there was a lot of excitement surrounding what this combination could accomplish this year.
However, Arizona was humbled a bit in Week 2, as despite being a big favorite, the offense struggled in a win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
But, after two weeks, the Wildcats are 2-0 and are heading into one of their biggest games of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats.
These two teams play a very different brand of football, with the Wildcats of Kansas State being a more defense-orientated team.
Since Arizona is off to a nice start, the sky is the limit for them in the Big 12.
Recently, Morgan Moriarty of Bleacher Report spoke about Arizona being a team that could crash the party of the College Football Playoff by winning the conference because of the strength of their offense.
“Future opposing defenses will have their hands full defending quarterback Noah Fifita and wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan all year. Fifita has thrown for 595 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, while McMillan set an Arizona record in Week 1 with his 304 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.”
The next two games for Arizona will likely either make or break their season.
They will be playing on the road against Kansas State in Week 3, which will be followed by a bye week before hitting the road again to face the Utah Utes in Week 5.
As of now, these are the only two Top 25 matchups on the schedule for the Wildcats, making these next two games are extremely important.
If Arizona can find a way to win them both, there is no reason why they won’t be a top 10 team heading into Week 6.
If that ends up being the case, the Wildcats will be in an excellent position to make the College Football Playoff if they can continue to play well throughout the entirety of the season.