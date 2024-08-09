Elite Five-Star Power Forward Schedules Fall Visit to Arizona
With the Arizona Wildcats heading to the Big 12 Conference this season, their basketball program might be tested for the first time in the Tommy Lloyd era after they won two Pac-12 titles during his three years at the helm.
Arizona has been a dominant team during the regular season, but have failed to get over the Sweet 16 hump despite having one of the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
As they eye taking the next step, it will be imperative for Lloyd and his staff to start recruiting at a dominant level to get elite high schoolers into this program.
Just because there isn't a single member committed to the Wildcats' in the 2025 recruiting class yet, that doesn't mean they aren't swinging for the fences.
Per 247Sports, they currently have nine scholarship offers out. Three of those players are five-star recruits, and the other six are considered highly-touted prospects who are ranked within the Top 60.
Arizona got some great news when they were included in the top six schools list of talented shooting guard Derek Dixon, but this latest development surrounding one of the best players in the country could really be a statement for Lloyd and his staff.
The No. 5 overall player in the country and top-ranked player in the state, Koa Peat, has officially scheduled a visit to see the Wildcats on October 4 according to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.
"I have been there a lot for unofficial visits but being able to see everything on an official visit will be cool for me. I want to continue building a relationship with them. Their crowd is electric and their players play well together," the Gilbert native said.
Prior to his Tucson trip, Peat will also see Arkansas and Baylor. That builds upon his visit to Houston back in June, and those to see Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas last year.
Other schools are looking to get him on campus as well, with Duke and Arizona State trying to lock in some dates for him to visit.
Based on the caliber of programs who are pursuing the five-star forward, if the Wildcats are able to win this process, that would be the biggest victory on the recruiting trail for Lloyd since becoming the head coach of Arizona.
There's still a long way to go, but getting him locked in for this upcoming visit is a great step.