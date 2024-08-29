Evaluating Preseason Performance of Former Arizona Tackle Jordan Morgan
As the Arizona Wildcats get set for the start of the 2024 college football season, one of their stars from last year will be making his NFL debut in the coming weeks.
Jordan Morgan was the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers.
After being one of the best tackles in college football, he is slated to be a starter for the Packers this season.
The loss of Morgan will be a big one for the Wildcats to overcome, but they fortunately have another first round prospect set to replace him in Jonah Savaiinaea. The big left tackle is hoping to also be a first-round pick in 2025, and will be stepping in to fill the void left behind by Morgan.
For Morgan, his preseason likely didn’t go as he would have liked, as he missed time due to injury. While he played tackle in college, he is set to play guard as of now for Green Bay on a team that has a lot of potential.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently spoke about the preseason of the former Wildcat.
"Morgan didn't play a snap this preseason as he dealt with a nagging shoulder injury. He is currently listed as Green Bay's starting right guard, which, if it stands, means that his first NFL action will come against Jalen Carter and Philadelphia's excellent defensive line."
The change of position from his collegiate career could present some problems for Morgan as his footwork will likely be a work in progress.
While starters across the league sat out the entire preseason, the rookie likely would have gotten some reps if he was fully healthy.
For the Packers, expectations are very high coming into the year.
Jordan Love recently became the highest paid quarterback in the league, and Green Bay has the potential to be a Super Bowl contender if all goes right.
Starting Morgan at guard puts a lot of faith in the rookie from Arizona.
In college, he was more recognized as a pass blocker than a run blocker, but he will be asked to help provide a sturdy interior line for the Packers in the running game.
As his career progresses, it will be interesting to see if Morgan sticks at guard or does eventually get a chance to be a starting tackle in the league.
For now, he is on a great franchise that is poised to do some excellent things in 2024. If Morgan can bounce back from the shoulder injury and his lack of reps in the preseason, he will be a contributor right away for Green Bay.