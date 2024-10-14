Former Arizona Wildcats Playmaker Ranks Among Top Newcomers in 2024 Season
The 2024 season has not gone according to plan for the Arizona Wildcats.
They have already lost as many games this year as they did in 2023. Unless they can pull off a miraculous turnaround, they’re going to fall woefully short of expectations during Brent Brennan’s first campaign as head coach.
There have been several weaknesses that have shown through, none more than quarterback Noah Fifita’s inability to protect the football. He has thrown nine interceptions this season, which is the most in the Big 12.
Finding a rhythm with anyone not named Tetairoa McMillan has been a struggle. It is especially disappointing because the running game has been solid despite the loss of Jonah Coleman.
Last season, Coleman led the team with 871 yards on the ground, averaging 6.8 yards per carry and reaching the end zone five times. His 1,145 total yards were second on the team behind only McMillan.
But, he opted to leave the program, following head coach Jedd Fisch to the Washington Huskies. The junior has picked up right where he left off with the Wildcats, taking his production to another level.
As a result, he has landed on the top 50 newcomers list that Eli Lederman and Max Olson of ESPN have put together.
“Coleman's decision to follow Jedd Fisch and his coaches from Tucson to Seattle is certainly paying off. The 5-foot-9, 229-pound junior ranks second in the Big Ten in yards from scrimmage with 805 and also has five touchdowns. He has three 100-yard rushing performances on the year and has been one of the toughest backs to tackle in the Big Ten with 36 missed tackles forced.”
The change of scenery has been incredible for the explosive playmaker. He leads Washington in total yards from scrimmage, as he is getting the job done not only as a runner but as a receiver as well.
There are a lot of talented players in the new-look Big Ten, but Coleman is cementing his status as one of the best in the conference.
Quali Conley and Kedrick Reescano have both been very good for Arizona this season in replacing Coleman’s production. They have rushed for 458 and 251 yards, respectively.
But, it certainly would be nice having another weapon to help take pressure off of Fifita, who has looked overwhelmed at points in 2024.