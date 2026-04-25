Key Arizona Position Group Everyone Is Overlooking
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Arizona's defense has been a huge part of the Wildcats' turnaround on the football field under head coach Brent Brennan and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, becoming one of the top units in the country in 2025.
However, entering the 2026 season, they need to replace many of the leaders, giving a few overlooked players a chance to shine in the national spotlight.
Arizona's Underrated Defenders
That position group is the Arizona linebacker corps. As the middle of the defense, they'll be counted on to carry a bigger load as the rest of the defense comes along, and the front seven could be considered the strength of the unit. Yet, the standout players are relatively unknown outside of Tucson.
Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy are the leaders of the group as returning starters. Brown may be one of the most underrated linebackers in the country, making over 160 tackles over the last two seasons and still not becoming a household name. Meanwhile, Kennedy has had the lesser statistical impact of the two, but the coaching staff has raved about his potential stardom.
"Between Taye and Chase, they've got an opportunity to be the best linebacker tandem in the Big 12," Gonzales told the media this week. "I think Taye has proven every year how much he's gotten better and how much he's gotten done. I'm still trying to outrecruit his tail, and he won't let me. That's the response I want from all of them, but I think that room has a chance to be a little bit more dynamic than last year."
In Arizona's 3-3-5 defense, Brown and Kennedy will likely be joined by Memphis transfer Everett Roussaw Jr, another senior in the room. Gonzales has admitted he didn't quite know what he was getting in Roussaw, but he's been a pleasant surprise.
Depth a Key Factor
"Everett is a far better off-the-ball defender than I anticipated because a lot of the stuff that he did was up on the line of scrimmage," Gonzales added. "... [But] what he's been able to do off the ball is fantastic."
Collectively, the trio forms a formidable group in the middle of the Arizona defense that should become a consistent matchup to watch against a given opponent, but others like Dash Fifita and Cooper Blomstrom will also factor into the defense, adding more uniqueness to the position
Blomstrom is a vaunted pass-rusher who transferred from Georgetown, while Fifita is the undersized overachiever at 5-foot-7 and 186 lbs. But make no mistake, he can play with the best of them, and he's doing his part by taking advantage of what he does best.
"He might be the best intellectual, natural football player I've ever been around," Gonzales remarked. "... If we can get Dash as explosive and strong as he is, they don't see him. He's so natural, and then he's got this uncanny ability to blitz."
As Dash continues to grow in his role, he faces the pressure of being the younger brother of the team's star quarterback, but if he keeps improving at his current rate, he'll make a name for himself as well.
"The Fifita family's going to be something special in this place for a long time," Gonzales added. "We're going to get rid of Noah, and that's sad because he's the greatest quarterback in the school's history, and you're going to keep hearing Fifita for a long time because of Dash, and that's really exciting."
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.