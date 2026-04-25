Key Arizona Position Group Everyone Is Overlooking

Arizona's defense has been a huge part of the Wildcats' turnaround on the football field under head coach Brent Brennan and defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, becoming one of the top units in the country in 2025.

However, entering the 2026 season, they need to replace many of the leaders, giving a few overlooked players a chance to shine in the national spotlight.

Arizona's Underrated Defenders

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That position group is the Arizona linebacker corps. As the middle of the defense, they'll be counted on to carry a bigger load as the rest of the defense comes along, and the front seven could be considered the strength of the unit. Yet, the standout players are relatively unknown outside of Tucson.

Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy are the leaders of the group as returning starters. Brown may be one of the most underrated linebackers in the country, making over 160 tackles over the last two seasons and still not becoming a household name. Meanwhile, Kennedy has had the lesser statistical impact of the two, but the coaching staff has raved about his potential stardom.

"Between Taye and Chase, they've got an opportunity to be the best linebacker tandem in the Big 12," Gonzales told the media this week. "I think Taye has proven every year how much he's gotten better and how much he's gotten done. I'm still trying to outrecruit his tail, and he won't let me. That's the response I want from all of them, but I think that room has a chance to be a little bit more dynamic than last year."

In Arizona's 3-3-5 defense, Brown and Kennedy will likely be joined by Memphis transfer Everett Roussaw Jr, another senior in the room. Gonzales has admitted he didn't quite know what he was getting in Roussaw, but he's been a pleasant surprise.

𝙎𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙍𝙚𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙨



Coach @Josh_Bringuel provides us with more details on the new additions to the unit. pic.twitter.com/UQzuvhhlFg — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 16, 2026

Depth a Key Factor

"Everett is a far better off-the-ball defender than I anticipated because a lot of the stuff that he did was up on the line of scrimmage," Gonzales added. "... [But] what he's been able to do off the ball is fantastic."

Collectively, the trio forms a formidable group in the middle of the Arizona defense that should become a consistent matchup to watch against a given opponent, but others like Dash Fifita and Cooper Blomstrom will also factor into the defense, adding more uniqueness to the position

Georgetown EDGE Cooper Blomstrom (@CooperBlomstrom) continued his dominant play in 2025, earning First Team All-Patriot League honors.



Blomstrom finished the season with 47 tackles (11.5 TFLs), 7.5 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. One of the top defenders in the FCS.#FCS #HoyaSaxa… pic.twitter.com/arbh9AV0nU — Bryan (@RealBGauvin23) November 27, 2025

Blomstrom is a vaunted pass-rusher who transferred from Georgetown, while Fifita is the undersized overachiever at 5-foot-7 and 186 lbs. But make no mistake, he can play with the best of them, and he's doing his part by taking advantage of what he does best.

"He might be the best intellectual, natural football player I've ever been around," Gonzales remarked. "... If we can get Dash as explosive and strong as he is, they don't see him. He's so natural, and then he's got this uncanny ability to blitz."

Arizona freshman linebacker Dash Fifita getting GRITTY. pic.twitter.com/8NB0toq9kg — Coein Kinney (@CoeinKinney) March 31, 2026

As Dash continues to grow in his role, he faces the pressure of being the younger brother of the team's star quarterback, but if he keeps improving at his current rate, he'll make a name for himself as well.

"The Fifita family's going to be something special in this place for a long time," Gonzales added. "We're going to get rid of Noah, and that's sad because he's the greatest quarterback in the school's history, and you're going to keep hearing Fifita for a long time because of Dash, and that's really exciting."