Former Arizona Wildcats Star Keshad Johnson Gets Contract Converted by Miami Heat
During Tommy Lloyd's tenure as the head coach of the Arizona men's basketball team, he has been able to utilize the transfer portal effectively to catapult this program to success during his three full seasons in charge.
The Wildcats needed a major reset when Lloyd arrived, and he was able to bring in some of his own types of players immediately, which has allowed them to turn into one of the winningest college basketball teams in the country the past three years.
Someone who he brought in ahead of the 2023-24 campaign was Keshad Johnson.
The 6-foot-7 wing finished his collegiate career with Arizona this past season after playing for San Diego State the previous four.
Johnson was always an interesting player on those Aztec teams, doing the dirty work that never quite allowed him to pop in the box score, maxing out at just 7.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per contest during his final year with the program.
But in Tucson, he was able to do a little bit more, averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 53% shooting and easily a career-best 38.7% from behind the 3-point line.
He has the body size and frame to be an NBA player, but based on his lack of production, teams were hesitant to select him, so he went undrafted before signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.
Johnson has appeared in three games this season on top of his G-League work because teams are able to carry three extra players in addition to their standard 15-man roster, but now, the former Wildcat should get a lot more action since the Heat have converted his deal and signed him to a new contract.
After taking the next step in his collegiate career with Arizona, the wing has continued to ascend as a dominant force with Miami's G-League affiliate.
Johnson will look to carve out a role in whatever opportunity he is given.
Their star Jimmy Butler is looking to be traded away from the Heat, and guard Dru Smith tore his Achilles which will sideline him for the remainder of the campaign.