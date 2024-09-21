Former Reserve Player Is Set To Become a Star for Arizona Wildcats This Season
As the Arizona Wildcats get prepared for the 2024-25 season, it is once again looking like it will be a good year for the Wildcats.
Last season, Arizona had a strong year when they reached the Sweet 16. This was an important bounce back after their brutal loss in the first round of the 2022-23 NCAA Tournament.
This season, the Wildcats will be moving into the Big 12 for the first time which could present some challenges they haven't faced since Tommy Lloyd took over three years ago.
While Arizona has been either a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the tournament the last three seasons, they have constantly underachieved in March.
One of the potential reasons for the struggles is that the Pac-12 really didn’t challenge the Wildcats much in the regular season. That certainly won’t be the case this campaign, as the Big 12 could be the best conference in college basketball.
Arizona appears like they will be coming into the year as a top 10 team in the country, making expectations high once again.
The Wildcats have had to retool a bit with a couple of key players leaving in the transfer portal, but they still have a lot of talent.
One player poised to step into a larger role is KJ Lewis.
Recently, Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today spoke about what Lewis’ role could look like this season.
“Could Lewis go from key reserve to the sport’s best perimeter defender in just one year? It’s very much within the realm of possibility. A tenacious defensive player at 6-4, Lewis will step into an expanded role for the Wildcats as they transition to the Big 12. He’ll form a potent perimeter for Arizona alongside both Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love.”
Improving on the defensive end of the court as a team will be very important for Arizona as they move into a more challenging conference. Playing games against the likes of the Baylor Bears and Houston Cougars can be very physical, low-scoring matchups, which hasn’t been the identity of the Wildcats.
Last season, Lewis averaged 18.3 minutes, 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. The guard and wing positions appear to be the strength for Arizona heading into the campaign, as Caleb Love will be heading into the fall as one of the best players in the country.
Lewis will certainly be a player to watch, as he will likely be a starter this year for the Wildcats.
If he does emerge as one of the best defenders in the country, Arizona will be in an excellent position to reach the Elite 8 for the first time in Lloyd's tenure.