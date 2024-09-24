Game Time Announced for Arizona Wildcats Big 12 Showdown With Texas Tech
An official game time has been announced for the Arizona Wildcats' upcoming matchup against Texas Tech next weekend.
The Wildcats will host the Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium next Saturday night on Oct. 5 at 8:00 p.m. MST, making it the late game aired on FOX.
It will be the second official conference game for Arizona, and the first time ever that Tucson will be the host site of a Big 12 matchup in what will be a monumental moment for both the team and the school as a whole.
Conference realignment and the dissolving of the Pac-12 put the sport in quite a precarious spot for West coast teams, but the Wildcats seem to have found a strong home in the Big 12 Conference.
The Utah game this weekend will be the first conference matchup for Arizona this season. They were smoked by Kansas State in Week 3, but even though both schools had Big 12 logos on their helmets, the game did not count in the standings because it was agreed upon and scheduled prior to Arizona joining the conference.
Texas Tech handled the Wildcats' in-state foe, Arizona State, by a score of 30-22 last week after they handily beat North Texas handily in Week 3. The Red Raiders have gotten strong as this season has gone on, winning those two games after losing decisively to Washington State in Week 2, and barely beating Abilene Christian at home in overtime during their opener.
Texas Tech and Arizona have met a total of 33 times in their histories, but just once since 1989.
While the Red Raiders have had Wildcats' number for the most part with a record of 26-5-2, Arizona won the most recent matchup 28-14 in 2019.
Before getting to the Big 12 home opener, however, Arizona must have a good showing this week against current No. 10 ranked Utah.