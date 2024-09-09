Key Takeaways From Arizona's Surprisingly Difficult Week 2 Victory
Saturday was not what anyone inside and outside the Arizona football program expected.
After hanging 61 points on New Mexico, the thought was they would be able to do something similar to FCS-level Northern Arizona to cruise to a decisive victory in Week 2.
Well, they were able to remain undefeated, but it was anything but easy
The Wildcats pulled away to win 22-10, shutting out the Lumberjacks in the second half while they were able to put up 16 points of their own after trailing by four points at halftime.
Arizona struggled mightily on offense, having a hard time sustaining drives and moving the ball consistently, especially when it came to converting on third down.
They'll head into their massive showdown with Kansas State on Friday still ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll, but they clearly have to play much better if they are going to come out of that game with an important resume-building win.
Here are the main takeaways from Saturday's surprisingly difficult victory.
Tetairoa McMillan is Human
After the record-setting performance he put together in Week 1, all eyes were on how the future first round pick would do when facing this level of competition. But, McMillan was largely shut down, catching two balls for 11 yards, which was the second-fewest total of anyone on the team only behind running back Rayshon Luke who had one catch for two yards.
Others were able to pick up the slack a bit, but it's clear that when McMillan is not a factor in this offense, there could be real issues for Arizona as Noah Fifita only finished with 173 yards passing.
Major Offensive Line Problems
Part of the reason why the Wildcats had such a hard time offensively is because their line was struggling to protect the quarterback.
Fifita was hurried throughout the game, scrambling around trying to bide time and find open receivers. Injuries have been a major factor as starting left tackle Rhino Tapa'atoutai left their opening game with a leg injury which caused Arizona to insert freshman Matthew Lado for their Week 2 contest.
They have to figure out some things in the trenches before their Kansas State game, or else they could struggle to move the ball again.
Running Game is Explosive
There were some questions about how this running game might look this season, especially with two transfers coming in competing for the starting role. Head coach Brent Brennan stated it would be running back-by-committee early to give multiple players chances to carry the ball.
So far, that approach has worked.
In Week 1, Jacory Croskey-Merritt was able to rush for 106 yards and a score on 13 carries. Quali Conley ran for 90 yards of his own on 10 carries. The following week, Conley went over the century mark with 112 yards on 17 attempts, and Kedrick Reescano took one 56 yards for a touchdown.
They'll need this to continue so the offense can have some balance and not put everything on the shoulders of Fifita.
Defense Has Potential
Alarm bells were going off after Arizona gave up 39 points and 471 total yards againt New Mexico. They looked like they could not handle the rush at all, allowing 211 yards on the ground that was led by quarterback Devon Dampier's 130 and two touchdowns.
But, the Wildcats made adjustments heading into Week 2, holding Northern Arizona to just 89 yards rushing, while also forcing a turnover.
This group will be a talking point throughout the season, as they are a huge component of Arizona either reaching their ceiling of competing for a Big 12 championship, or being relegated to a low-profile bowl game.