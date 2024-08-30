Predictions for Arizona Wildcats’ Season Opener Against New Mexico Lobos
The Brent Brennan era begins on Saturday when the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats host the New Mexico Lobos at Arizona Stadium.
Brennan is a throwback to the Dick Tomey days, as he was a graduate assistant under the Wildcats legend. But now he hopes to put his own imprint on the program as he inherits a 10-3 team that won its final seven games a season ago.
The Wildcats have key talent returning on both sides of the ball and are getting used to a new conference, as they’re migrating to the Big 12. Still, the Wildcats are considered a team that can contend to get to the championship game in Arlington, Texas, in December.
New Mexico (0-1) has already played a game, but it turned into an embarrassing loss for a program seeking a reboot under new coach Bronco Mendenhall. While losing to the No. 4-ranked Montana State Bobcats isn’t that embarrassing, giving up a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter is.
Here are the staff predictions for Saturday’s game.
Jon Conahan, Staff Writer
Arizona 55, New Mexico 14
This will be a good building step for Arizona in Brent Brennan’s first game. The Wildcats’ two toughest games will come a few week later, so they’ll need to be at their best in Week 1. Barring anything drastic happening, they should win by 30-plus points. Expect the offense to show why they’re one of the best units in the country.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Arizona 51, New Mexico 20
There is a significant talent gap here, and it isn’t just at quarterback and wide receiver. New Mexico’s defense gave up more than 300 rushing yards last week. So, it may not matter which running back the Wildcats put out there, he could dominate the game.
The Wildcats establish the run early and that opens up the passing game to create a huge lead after three quarters, giving the coaching staff a chance to play some backups down the stretch.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Arizona 41, New Mexico 17
The Arizona Wildcats will get off to a hot start, with their dominant duo of Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan stealing the show. They will combine for two scores in a game New Mexico will keep close early, as they already have one game under its belt. But, the Wildcats will pull away at the end.
Brad Wakai, Staff Writer
Arizona 42, New Mexico 10
Arizona got to sit back and watch the havoc occur in zero week, while also getting a glimpse at New Mexico. While the Lobos were almost able to pull off an upset as double-digit underdogs against Montana State, this is a whole different ballgame. Arizona is going to dominate on the ground and through the air, cruising to an easy victory.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Arizona 45, New Mexico 14
The Arizona Wildcats are bringing back a lot of their starters from last season and Week 1 sets up for an easy one against one of the worst defenses in the country. Tetairoa McMillan is going to be one of the best wide receivers in the country again this year, and this is the game where he can throw his name into the Heisman conversation early on.