Three Key Arizona Wildcats Defensive Stars To Watch against UCF Knights
The Arizona Wildcats may finally have the discombobulation of injuries behind them. But for the UCF Knights, the shake-up may only be starting.
The Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) and the Knights (3-5, 1-4) square off at 12:30 p.m. mountain on Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium with a pair of defenses that are embattled in their own ways.
For the Wildcats, it’s been constant injuries on every level of the unit. Great players like linebacker Jacob Manu and defensive back Treydan Stukes are done for the year. Yes, it’s “next man up,” but at some point you run out of men, right? The Wildcats are near that point. In each of their last four losses, they’ve allowed at least 28 points.
UCF fired its defensive coordinator, Ted Roof, on Monday, part of a series of coaching moves that Gus Malzahn made to try and jump-start the Knights from a five-game losing streak. One would imagine the scheme won’t change much, but there’s the adjustment to a new play-caller and a new way of approaching key situations that could be a challenge for UCF.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team.
Arizona
DB Jack Luttrell
He had a monster game against West Virginia. How big was it? He finished second on the team with 11 tackles. He now has 16 for the season. It was just the freshman’s second game of the season after he made his defensive debut against Colorado the week before. With the injuries comes opportunity and Luttrell is taking advantage.
DL Chase Kennedy
Get to the quarterback any way you can, right? With UCF’s quarterback situation unclear, the Wildcats will lean on players like Kennedy, who had Arizona’s only sack last week. It just happened to be his second sack of the season. He has 19 tackles and has recovered a fumble entering Saturday’s contest.
DL Stanley Ta'ufo'ou
Here’s another lineman who could make a difference on Saturday, because stopping UCF’s run game may be the key to the contest. Along with his two sacks, he has 21 tackles this year. He’s one of those players who keeps the defensive engine humming even if he doesn’t get showered with attention from week to week.
UCF
DE Daylan Dotson
He had two sacks against BYU on Saturday and he now has three for the season. So perhaps he’s coming on at the right time. He now has more sacks than any other Knight, along with 21 tackles and a forced fumble. Arizona’s offensive line will have to keep an eye on Dotson who is liable to get on a hot streak rushing the passer.
DB Quadric Bullard
He is UCF’s most productive defender this season and is coming off a six-tackle game against BYU. He leads the Knights with 41 tackles (23 solo). UCF would love to see him get an interception or defend a pass, something that is missing from his stat line this season. But he’s always making plays otherwise.
LB Deshawn Pace
The best linebacker on the team, the Cincinnati transfer has 38 tackles, 28 of which are solo, this season. He’s also intercepted two passes, which is tied for the team lead with defensive back Brandon Adams. Pace only had four tackles against BYU so he’s looking for a more productive performance.