Top Forward of 2025 Recruiting Class Includes Arizona Wildcats in Final Five
Tommy Lloyd, fourth-year head coach of the Arizona Wildcats, continues his strong history of recruiting.
Even with the commencement of the 2024 college basketball season, Lloyd is still looking toward the future, and there is good news to be had for the 2025 recruiting class.
Koa Peat, a 6'8" power forward and top 10 recruit in the country for the 2025 recruiting class has shortened his list of potential schools down to the final five.
That list includes the Texas Longhorns, the Houston Cougars, the Baylor Bears, the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Arizona Wildcats.
247 Sports has Peat out of Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona ranked as the sixth-best recruit in the country, the third-best power forward, and the best recruit from the state of Arizona.
Adam Finkelstein, director of scouting for 247 Sports says, "Peat, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward has continued to be wildly productive in virtually every setting since, showing his maturity and competitive stamina. He's broad, powerful, long, and has a body type that you might expect from a family of football players."
The future star comes from a lineage of athletes, with his father, Todd Peat Sr., formerly playing in the NFL as an offensive lineman, and his brother, Andrus Peat, currently playing in the NFL, also as an offensive lineman.
Adding Peat to the list of signings for the 2025 recruiting class will go a long way to rocketing the class up the leaderboard, as it currently sits in 54th with only one signing, Dwayne Aristode, committed so far.