TV Networks, Times Set for Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball Schedule
The Arizona Wildcats, along with the rest of the Big 12, released their game times and network designations for most games for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season.
The vast majority of the Wildcats’ games will be on the ESPN family of networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+. The last is the network’s streaming platform and those games are part of Big 12 Now.
When the Wildcats were part of the Pac-12 its non-national games were on the Pac-12 Networks.
Arizona’s first non-ESPN game will be on Nov. 15 against Wisconsin, with that road game shown on Peacock. The Wildcats’ following game, against Duke on Nov. 22, will be on ESPN2.
Arizona’s game with Utah Tech on Dec. 7 will be on the CBS Sports Network, which is part of a sub-license deal that ESPN and CBS recently agreed to in order to put more of the Big 12’s games on the CBS family of networks.
Arizona’s Big 12 opener at home against TCU on Dec. 30 will be on ESPN+. The Wildcats’ first Big 12 game on ESPN will be against UCF on Jan. 11.
The Wildcats’ Big Monday games — at home against Iowa State on Jan. 27 and Feb. 17 at Baylor — will both be on ESPN.
Arizona’s rivalry game with Arizona State on Feb. 1 at Tempe will be on CBS.
The Wildcats are playing their first season in the Big 12 Conference. Each team will play a 20-team league schedule, with Arizona wrapping up the regular season at Kansas on March 8 on ESPN.
Arizona will face every team in the Big 12 at least once, a league that sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament a season ago, along with three teams to the men’s postseason NIT. The Big 12 has finished the season with the nation's best average NET ranking for four consecutive seasons, cementing its status as the top league in the sport.
Arizona reached last year’s Sweet 16 in its third season under coach Tommy Lloyd.
The full schedule, with local times and television designators is below.
Arizona Wildcats Men’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
(all times local)
Oct. 4 Red-Blue Showcase (Tucson), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Oct. 11 Red-Blue Showcase (Glendale), 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Oct. 21 vs. Eastern New Mexico (exhibition), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Oct. 28 vs. Point Loma (exhibition), 7 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 4 vs. Canisius, 8 p.m., ESPN+
Nov. 9 vs. Old Dominion, 2 p.m. ESPN+
Nov. 15 at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., Peacock
Nov. 22 vs. Duke, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 27 vs. Davidson, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 28 vs. Providence or Oklahoma, TBA 3 or 5:30 p.m., ESPN/2
Nov. 29 vs. Indiana/Louisville/West Virginia/Gonzaga, TBA, ESPN/2
Dec. 7 vs. Southern Utah, noon, CBSSN
Dec. 15 vs. UCLA, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 18 vs. Samford, 2 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 21 vs. Central Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Dec. 30 vs. TCU*, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 4 at Cincinnati*, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Jan. 7 at West Virginia*, 5 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 11 vs. UCF*, 8 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 14 vs. Baylor*, 9 p.m., ESPN
Jan. 18 at Texas Tech*, TBA, ESPN/2/U
Jan. 21 at Oklahoma State*, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Jan. 25 vs. Colorado*, 1 p.m., ESPN+
Jan. 27 vs. Iowa State*, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 1 at Arizona State*, 11 a.m., CBS
Feb. 4 at BYU*, 9 p.m., ESPN/2
Feb. 8 vs. Texas Tech*, 8 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 11 at Kansas State*, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Feb. 15 vs. Houston*, noon, ESPN/2
Feb. 17 at Baylor*, 8 p.m., ESPN
Feb. 22 vs. BYU*, 6 or 8 p.m., ESPN/2
Feb. 26 vs. Utah*, 7 p.m., ESPN+
March 1 at Iowa State*, 9 p.m., ESPN2
March 4 vs. Arizona State*, 9 p.m., ESPN2/U
March 8 at Kansas*, 2 p.m., ESPN
March 11-15: Big 12 Tournament, Kansas City, Mo.
All home games in bold and at McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.; *-Big 12 Conference games; @-Battle 4 Atlantis, Nassau, The Bahamas; #-at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Ariz.; Big 12 Tournament is at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.