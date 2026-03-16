Arizona March Madness History: Record, Titles, Final Four Appearances, Best Highlights

Arizona is once again back in the NCAA Tournament. Its stellar regular season and Big 12 championship earned it the No. 1 seed in the West region.

The Wildcats will take on Long Island University in the Round of 64. Head coach Tommy Lloyd has his guys playing like the best team in the country right now, and they are poised to make a championship run in the tournament.

For now, let's take a look at some Arizona Wildcats March Madness history.

March Madness Record

The Wildcats have an overall record of 62-38 in the NCAA Tournament. They are 6-4 since Lloyd took over in 2021. Although his tournament record is not the most impressive, he has been elite in the regular season.

Since he became the head coach, the Wildcats have either gotten a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the tournament, except one season, and that season they were a No. 4 seed. Overall, the Wildcats have earned a No. 1 seed eight times in program history, including this season.

1997 Championship Year

The Wildcats have one title in program history, and that was in 1997. Lute Olson was the head coach at the time, and he led his team to a 30-5 record, along with a National Championship. They are the only team in NCAA history to beat three No. 1 seeds to win the national title.

The 1997 Wildcats were loaded with talent, as they produced five NBA players. NBA legend Mike Bibby and NBA champion Jason Terry were key names on the team.

Final Four Appearances

The Wildcats have gotten to the Final Four four times in program history, and two of those runs led to the title game. They have not made the Final Four since 2001, when they lost to Duke in the championship game.

The program's two Final Four losses occurred in 1988 to Oklahoma and 1994 to Arkansas. Then, in 1997 was the glorious championship season.

This will be a huge tournament run for Lloyd at the Wildcats. This fanbase is begging for postseason success, as it has been a while since they have experience some. Good news for them, this Wildcats team is loaded.