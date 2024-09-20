Two Arizona Wildcats Football Legends on Pro Football Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Arizona Wildcats football legends Tedy Bruschi and Lance Briggs were among the players listed on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s initial modern-era ballot for the 2025 Class, which was released on Wednesday.
Bruschi, who is now a commentator for ESPN, had a terrific career with the Wildcats, as his No. 68 was retired by the team.
The three-time first-team All-Pac-10 selection (1993-95) was a second-team All-American in 1993, a consensus All-American in 1995 and a unanimous All-American in 1995. He also won the 1995 Morris Trophy as the Pacific-10 Conference's best defensive lineman.
For his play at Arizona, he was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
His accolades in the NFL were just as stellar. He won three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, as he was named a second-team All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowl selection. He was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2005 after he returned from a stroke.
He was also the first player in NFL history to return four consecutive interceptions for touchdowns. With New England he had 1,074 tackles with 30.5 sacks.
He is part of the Patriots Hall of Fame, 50th anniversary team, all-dynasty team and all-2000s team. He retired in 2008 and served as a senior advisor to the head coach at Arizona from 2021-23.
Briggs earned All-Pac-10 honors three straight years as a linebacker for the Wildcats from 2000-02. He finished his Arizona carer with 308 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 36 tackles for losses, three interceptions, 10 passes deflected, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The Chicago Bears selected him in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft. Alongside Brian Urlacher — who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — they formed one of the league’s best tandems at the position.
Briggs was a three-time All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowl pick. He was named one of the 100 greatest Chicago Bears of all time. He finished his career in 2014 with 1,181 tackles and 15 sacks.
The list of 167 modern-era players will be reduced to 50 players in October, followed by a trim to 25 semifinalists and then 15 finalists, which will be voted on during Super Bowl week. Up to five players may be elected and players must receive 80% of votes to get in.
This group of candidates is separate from the seniors list that was announced last week, which included nearly 200 players that last played in 1999.