Quick Peek at Arizona's Bracketology Standing Ahead of KU

The Arizona Wildcats are closing in on a Big 12 regular-season outright championship. But there is still work to do, and it is not going to be easy for the Wildcats over the next week. It is all about handling business today. The first task of getting closer to a conference title is getting a win over their Big 12 rival, the Kansas Jayhawks. That is a game that Arizona wants because the Jayhawks are the team that gave the Wildcats their first loss of the season. It's time to get them back.

With a win, the Wildcats will get close to one of their goals of the season, but more importantly, they will build even more momentum going into March, where they want to be at their very best. It is going to be a game that many will have their eyes on, and it does not get better than this for the fans of College Basketball. Before we get to that game, we take a look at the updated Bracketlogy for the Wildcats.

Feb 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out to players during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bracketology Update for Arizona

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN.

"While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) looks for an open pass against Kansas Jayhawks during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

Arizona comes into this bracketology as the No. 1 seed in the West Region. If the NCAA Basketball Tournament started today, they would be facing Utah Tech in the first round. There are still a lot of things that have to happen before we find out what the bracket will be. Arizona is firmly in place as a one seed, but they want to get back to being the top overall seed, which is Duke at the moment.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) scores a three-point basket against the Baylor Bears during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

With a win today and one in their next, Arizona could move up to the top overall seed. It will be two big wins and could overtake Duke.

