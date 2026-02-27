Why Next 2 Games Will Say a Lot About Arizona

Right now, everyone around College Basketball is going back and forth on who is the best team in the country. That is a hard thing to do because every top team has lost and everyone is beatable when you put the best against the best. Some will say one team and others have another team. That is the beauty of College Basketball and how we are coming down into the home stretch before we get into March Madness and the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

A top team in the Nation is the Arizona Wildcats . The Wildcats were the top team for a long time this season, and they are looking to get back to grabbing the No. 1 spot from the Duke Blue Devils. Arizona could do that with the next two games they will play. One is against the Kansas Jayhawks, who gave the Wildcats their first loss of the season, and they are looking for revenge. And one is that many teams find it hard to figure out the Iowa State Cyclones.

Wildcats Looking to Close out a Big 12 Title

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) is fouled by Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Those two teams are top teams in the country and the top teams in the Big 12. Wildcats will have their opportunity to make their case why they are the No. 1 team in the country. If Arizona comes out on top of these two games, it would not be a surprise that they are the No. 1 team in the polls after. The Wildcats are playing with a chip on their shoulders because many think they are not the best. They also want to get a win against Kansas because they won the first go-around.

Arizona is coming off a huge win over Houston last weekend and a mid-week hard-fought win over Baylor. That showed many what the Wildcats are made of because they could have let up that game after getting a huge win over Houston, but they battled against Baylor and found a way to win. Arizona will be ready on Saturday for Kansas, and it should be another great game, where Arizona will look to get back on top and look to play their brand of basketball.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everyone is looking to chase down the Wildcats as they are two games clear of a few teams at the top of the Big 12. The Wildcats are looking to get closer to a Big 12 Regular Season Championship. Many teams will be rooting against Arizona on Saturday, but they are just looking to handle business.

