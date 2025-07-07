Arizona Football Ready for Big 12 Media Day
The expectations for Arizona football coming into the 2025 season were high. The team started the year ranked No. 21 in the Preseason AP Poll with a good number of returning players and stars Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan leading the way.
It looked like it was going to be a memorable season for the fan base after losing its head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington during the off season.
But, things didn’t go that way for Arizona and new head coach Brent Brennan as the team struggled on both sides of the ball and couldn’t get any consistent play going throughout the year.
The Wildcats finished 4-8 on the year and ended the season on a two-game losing streak and lost seven of the last eight games.
However, during the off season, Brennan shook things up on the coaching staff and was able to bring in transfers on both sides of the ball to get things back on track.
Now, Arizona is starting the process of gearing up for the 2025 season with training camp starting at the end of July and the first game set for Aug. 30, against Hawaii with a kick-off time of 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
As part of that process, Arizona will be going to Big 12 Media Day, which opens up July 8 as a 2-day event. The Wildcats will go on the ninth along with Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah and West Virginia.
Along with Brennan, Arizona is sending defensive backs Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson, Treydan Stukes along with defensive and offensive linemen Tre Smith and Rhino Tapa’atoutai and Fitifa to represent the program in Dallas.
Two of the players in Stukes and Tapa’atoutai had their seasons come to an end due to injuries, However, their leadership on the roster has earned them a spot from the staff to go to media day to talk about the upcoming season.
Fifita will be the player to watch as he had his ups and downs last year in the Big 12 with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with his 28 sacks on the year. Still, he is the face of the team and has been a great ambassador for the program.
At this time, the preseason media poll hasn’t been released but is more than likely going to be ahead of the day's events on Tuesday to get things started.
