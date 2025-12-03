SI

College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Conference Championship Week

Iain MacMillan

Georgia is favored against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship.
Georgia is favored against Alabama in the 2025 SEC Championship. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 college football regular season is officially in the books, which means it's time to move on to conference championship week.

We have nine conference championship games to watch and bet on, with most of them having significant playoff implications. We also have an SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama, which seems to be an almost yearly occurrence.

Let's take a look at my pick to win each conference title game this weekend.

College Football Conference Championship Picks for Every Top 25 Game

All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook

Conference USA Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: Jacksonville State +114

Sun Belt Conference Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: James Madison -3000

AAC Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: North Texas -128

Mountain West Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: UNLV +152

Big 12 Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: Texas Tech -550

MAC Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: Western Michigan -128

SEC Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: Georgia -137

Alabama beat Georgia in the regular season by a slim margin, but what might be the most important thing to take away from that game is the fact Georgia averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Alabama's run defense has been a weakness of theirs all season long and I expect the Bulldogs to take advantage of that in the rematch.

ACC Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: Virginia -170

Duke has somehow found its way to the ACC Championship, but let's make no mistake about it, the Blue Devils are a bad football team. Virginia outranks them in several key metrics including ranking 48th in net adjusted EPA per play while Duke ranks 83rd. The Cavaliers should be bigger favorites than they are.

Big Ten Championship Prediction and Pick

Pick: Indiana +162

This game is much closer to a coin flip than people think. The underlying metrics for these two teams are extremely similar in a lot of areas, including ranking first and third in adjusted net EPA per play, first and second in net success rate, and first and second in third down conversion rate. It's time to give Indiana the respect it deserves.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting