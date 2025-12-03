College Football Straight Up Picks for Every Game in Conference Championship Week
The 2025 college football regular season is officially in the books, which means it's time to move on to conference championship week.
We have nine conference championship games to watch and bet on, with most of them having significant playoff implications. We also have an SEC Championship game between Georgia and Alabama, which seems to be an almost yearly occurrence.
Let's take a look at my pick to win each conference title game this weekend.
College Football Conference Championship Picks for Every Top 25 Game
All odds listed are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Conference USA Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: Jacksonville State +114
Sun Belt Conference Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: James Madison -3000
AAC Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: North Texas -128
Mountain West Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: UNLV +152
Big 12 Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: Texas Tech -550
MAC Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: Western Michigan -128
SEC Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: Georgia -137
Alabama beat Georgia in the regular season by a slim margin, but what might be the most important thing to take away from that game is the fact Georgia averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Alabama's run defense has been a weakness of theirs all season long and I expect the Bulldogs to take advantage of that in the rematch.
ACC Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: Virginia -170
Duke has somehow found its way to the ACC Championship, but let's make no mistake about it, the Blue Devils are a bad football team. Virginia outranks them in several key metrics including ranking 48th in net adjusted EPA per play while Duke ranks 83rd. The Cavaliers should be bigger favorites than they are.
Big Ten Championship Prediction and Pick
Pick: Indiana +162
This game is much closer to a coin flip than people think. The underlying metrics for these two teams are extremely similar in a lot of areas, including ranking first and third in adjusted net EPA per play, first and second in net success rate, and first and second in third down conversion rate. It's time to give Indiana the respect it deserves.
