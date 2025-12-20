Players Arizona Should Watch on Utah’s Women’s Team

Lani White — Senior Guard (13.2 PPG, 5.6 RPG)

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utahís Lani White speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

At the top of Utah’s roster is Lani White, the team’s leading scorer and one of its most versatile weapons. White is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, showing she can score both from the perimeter and in transition, while also crashing the glass effectively. Her shooting splits this season, including 41.1% from three and nearly 80% at the free-throw line, which makes her a multi-faceted scoring threat.

White’s ability to hit tough jumpers and attack closeouts will test Arizona’s perimeter defense. Her rebounding numbers are also notable for a guard, meaning she could create extra offensive possessions and limit second-chance opportunities for the Wildcats.

Arizona will need to be disciplined in its rotations to prevent White from getting easy shots off screens or in catch-and-shoot situations.

Maty Wilke — Senior Guard (9.2 PPG, 2.8 APG)

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Utahís Maty Wilke speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Another key veteran presence for Utah is Maty Wilke. Wilke finds a lot of ways to impact the game, giving Utah a reliable offense and playmaking. Her ability to score — particularly from deep — adds spacing to Utah’s offense, and she has been an efficient shooter this year.

Wilke’s experience is especially important in late-game situations. She can handle the ball under pressure and make plays for herself or others, which puts pressure on Arizona’s defensive switches and helps Utah maintain offensive flow. Preparing for Wilke’s mobility and decision-making will be a priority for Arizona, especially in denying her rhythm from behind the arc.

Avery Hjelmstad — Guard (9.0 PPG)

Edmond Memorial s Avery Hjelmstad (10) looks to shoot during a high school girls basketball game between Edmond Memorial and Jenks in Edmond, Okla., on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rounding out the top trio is freshman guard Avery Hjelmstad, who has quickly become a go-to scoring option. Hjelmstad is averaging nine points per game, providing Utah with scoring punch beyond its senior leaders. Her size and offensive instincts make her a matchup problem, particularly when she gets downhill or operates off the catch.

Although still early in her collegiate career, Hjelmstad’s impact cannot be understated. She helps diversify Utah’s scoring threats, meaning Arizona’s defense can’t just focus on shutting down White and Wilke. Arizona will need to communicate effectively on switches and close out hard-to-contest Hjelmstad’s perimeter attempts.

Why These Players Matter in the Utah-Arizona Matchup

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes with her team during a break in the action as they take on the Syracuse Orange at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Collectively, these three players embody Utah’s balanced offensive attack. White’s scoring and rebounding, Wilke’s shot-making and experience, and Hjelmstad’s emerging scoring ability present multiple challenges for Arizona’s defense.

Utah’s offensive success this season has hinged on spreading the floor, moving the ball, and taking advantage of open looks, something these players excel at.

Becky Burke in front of the bench coaching her team | Marison Bilagody, Arizona Athletics

For Arizona to succeed, it will need to disrupt Utah’s rhythm early, contest shots at the perimeter, and also win the battle on the boards to limit second-chance points. Keeping White in check, forcing Wilke into tough decisions, and closing out aggressively on Hjelmstad could go a long way toward tipping the balance in Arizona’s favor.

Facing these threats won’t be easy, but how Arizona defends them will likely be a major storyline in this Big 12 clash.

